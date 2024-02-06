Police report 8-25-19

JACKSON
The Jackson Police Department released the following itemS. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
- Jason Schaper, 45, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Jackson warrant.
- Charles Meeker, 32, of Sikeston, Missouri, was arrested on a Jackson warrant.
Miscellaneous
- Domestic disturbance was reported in the 100 block of East Park Street.
- Peace disturbance was reported in the 600 block of Blanche Street.
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY
The Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.
- Tracey R. Lawrence, 46, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for a probation violation.
- Marco A. Dominguez, 27, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on two Cape Girardeau County warrants for probation violations.
- Patrick K. Price, 29, of Jackson was arrested on a Hillsboro, Missouri, warrant.
- Josh R. Adams, 30, of Friedheim was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant.
- Ignacio Anceno-Lugan, 35, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of operating vehicle on the highway without a valid license.
- Krysten L. Essner, 33, of Jackson was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for a probation violation.
- Christopher A. Caldwell, 33, of Advance, Missouri, was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle of another, knowingly not maintaining financial responsibility, driving while revoked/driving while suspended and failure to register a motor vehicle.
- Jeffrey T. Tigner, 37, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of second-degree domestic assault.
- Randy D. Stephens, 43, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of third-degree domestic assault.
- Bobby L. Cantrell, 32, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for a probation violation.
- Victoria L. Fisher, 33, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for a probation violation.
- Frederick D. Fleming, 31 of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of driving while revoked/driving while suspended and failure to stop at a stop sign.
- Zechariah L. James, 41, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of violation of an order of protection for adult and on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for violation of an order of protection.
- A 17-year-old Cape Girardeau resident was arrested on suspicion of third-degree assault.
- Eddie F. Hedge III, 19, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of violation of an order of protection for adult.