Police report 8-25-19

Miscellaneous

Peace disturbance was reported in the 600 block of Blanche Street.

Domestic disturbance was reported in the 100 block of East Park Street.

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY

The Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Tracey R. Lawrence, 46, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for a probation violation.

Marco A. Dominguez, 27, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on two Cape Girardeau County warrants for probation violations.

Patrick K. Price, 29, of Jackson was arrested on a Hillsboro, Missouri, warrant.

Josh R. Adams, 30, of Friedheim was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant.

Ignacio Anceno-Lugan, 35, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of operating vehicle on the highway without a valid license.

Krysten L. Essner, 33, of Jackson was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for a probation violation.

Christopher A. Caldwell, 33, of Advance, Missouri, was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle of another, knowingly not maintaining financial responsibility, driving while revoked/driving while suspended and failure to register a motor vehicle.

Jeffrey T. Tigner, 37, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of second-degree domestic assault.

Randy D. Stephens, 43, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of third-degree domestic assault.

Bobby L. Cantrell, 32, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for a probation violation.

Victoria L. Fisher, 33, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for a probation violation.

Frederick D. Fleming, 31 of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of driving while revoked/driving while suspended and failure to stop at a stop sign.

Zechariah L. James, 41, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of violation of an order of protection for adult and on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for violation of an order of protection.

A 17-year-old Cape Girardeau resident was arrested on suspicion of third-degree assault.