August 24, 2022

Police report 8-24-22

CAPE GIRARDEAU Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrest does not imply guilt. Assault n Third-degree domestic assault was reported on Merriwether Street. Thefts n Theft was reported on North Lorimier Street. n Theft of a motor vehicle/watercraft/aircraft was reported...

CAPE GIRARDEAU

Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrest does not imply guilt.

Assault

  • Third-degree domestic assault was reported on Merriwether Street.

Thefts

  • Theft was reported on North Lorimier Street.
  • Theft of a motor vehicle/watercraft/aircraft was reported.
  • Burglary was reported on South Ellis Street.
  • Fraudulent use of a credit/debit device and stealing were reported on Sheridan Drive.
  • Theft of a motor vehicle/aircraft/watercraft was reported on Good Hope Street.

Miscellaneous

  • Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on South Sprigg Street.
  • Fraud was reported.
  • Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on Broadway.

JACKSON

Jackson Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

  • Clifford Williams, 34, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of domestic assault.
  • Brook Leverich, 33, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Jackson warrant.
  • Brandon Arthur, 29, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of stealing.
  • Gina Elliott, 54, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance.
  • Kimberly Hanner, 62, of Jackson was arrested on a Jackson warrant.
  • Dovonna Slinkard, 53, of Jackson was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant.
  • Taylor Youngerman, 30, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant.

Assault

  • Assault was reported in the 1300 block of Old Cape Road.

DWI

  • Lindsey Baumhoer, 39, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner.

Thefts

  • Theft was reported in the 1000 block of Woodland Drive.
  • Theft was reported in the 1700 block of Voyager Court.

Miscellaneous

  • Property damage was reported in the 1400 block of Brookview Street.
  • Property damage was reported in the 2200 block of Bent Creek Drive.
  • Property damage was reported in the 1000 block of South Hope Street.
Police/Fire Reports

