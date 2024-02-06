Police report 8-23-20

CAPE GIRARDEAU
Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items.
Assaults
- Assault was reported in the 1100 block of North Fountain Street.
- Assault was reported in the 500 block of Asher Street.
- Assault was reported at Maple and South Ellis streets.
- Assault was reported in the 800 block of Ranney Avenue.
Thefts
- Larceny was reported in the 300 block of Christine Street.
- Burglary was reported in the 1200 block of William Street.
- Theft was reported in the 1200 block of Ranney Avenue.
- Shoplifting was reported in the 3400 block of William Street.
- Theft was reported in the 2500 block of Maria Louise Lane.
- Larceny was reported in the 1700 block of Cape Meadows Drive.
- Larceny was reported in the 2100 block of Nottingham Lane.
Miscellaneous
- Drug violation was reported in the 1300 block of Broadway.
- Drug violation was reported at Lexington Avenue and Old Sprigg Street Road.
- Property damage was reported in the 800 block of South Sprigg Street.
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY
The Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Department released the following item. Arrest does not imply guilt.
Arrests
- Michael D. Terry Jr., 22, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for a probation violation for violate order of protection.
- Darren C. Overbey, 29, of Zalma, Missouri, was arrested on a Bollinger County, Missouri, warrant for obstructing a court order for driving while revoked.
- Cedric T. Brewer Jr., 31, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to appear for possession of marijuana.
- Jonatan M. Cano, 30, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for a probation violation for driving while intoxicated - prior.
- Robert E. Dean Jr., 35, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on Wayne County warrants for failure to appear for no operator's license and failure to appear for traffice offense.
- Christina H. Teague, 24, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to appear for driving while intoxicated.
- Alisha G. Gills, 38, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for a probation violation for abuse and neglect of a child.
- Cedric R. Rucker, 37, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant and a Missouri Department of Corrections Board warrant for a parole violation for distribution of controlled substance.