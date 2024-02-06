Police report 8-22-23

CAPE GIRARDEAU
Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls.
Arrests
- A warrant arrest was reported on Good Hope Street.
- A warrant arrest was reported.
- A warrant arrest was reported on North Henderson Avenue.
- A warrant arrest and domestic disturbance were reported on North Henderson Avenue.
- A warrant arrest was reported on South Ellis Street.
- A warrant arrest was reported on Linden Street.
Assaults
- Assault was reported.
- Assault was reported.
- Fourth-degree domestic assault was reported on Marlin Drive.
- Fourth-degree domestic assault was reported on North Sprigg Street.
Thefts
- Burglary was reported on North Sprigg Street.
- Shoplifting was reported on Siemers Drive.
- First-degree burglary and fraudulent use of a credit/debit device were reported on Spartech Drive.
- Shoplifting was reported on William Street.
- Theft of a motor vehicle/aircraft/watercraft was reported on Siemers Drive.
- Theft was reported on William Street.
- Shoplifting was reported on William Street.
- Second-degree burglary was reported on Kingsway Drive.
- Theft of a motor vehicle/watercraft/aircraft was reported on Sheridan Drive.
- Theft of firearm/explosive weapon/ammonium nitrate from a motor vehicle was reported on Randol Avenue.
Miscellaneous
- Possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia were reported on Cape Meadows Circle.
- First-degree property damage and first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle were reported on South Kingshighway.
- Property damage was reported.
- Second-degree tampering with a motor vehicle was reported on South Pacific Street.
- Second-degree property damage was reported on Walnut Street.
- Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance were reported on North Ellis Street.
JACKSON
Jackson Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrest
- Daniel Cureton, 45, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle with suspended/revoked driver's license, property damage, stealing and trespassing.
Assaults
- Assault was reported in the 700 block of August Street.
- Assault was reported in the area of East Adams and South Neal streets.
- Assault was reported in the 200 block of South Union Avenue.
Theft
- Theft was reported in the 100 block of West Jackson Boulevard.
Miscellaneous
- Property damage was reported in the 1100 block of Greenway Drive.
- Property damage was reported in the 700 block of Greensferry Road.