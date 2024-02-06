All sections
August 22, 2023

Police report 8-22-23

CAPE GIRARDEAU Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests n A warrant arrest was reported on Good Hope Street. n A warrant arrest was reported. n A warrant arrest was reported on North Henderson Avenue. n A warrant arrest and domestic disturbance were reported on North Henderson Avenue...

CAPE GIRARDEAU

Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls.

Arrests

  • A warrant arrest was reported on Good Hope Street.
  • A warrant arrest was reported.
  • A warrant arrest was reported on North Henderson Avenue.
  • A warrant arrest and domestic disturbance were reported on North Henderson Avenue.
  • A warrant arrest was reported on South Ellis Street.
  • A warrant arrest was reported on Linden Street.

Assaults

  • Assault was reported.
  • Assault was reported.
  • Fourth-degree domestic assault was reported on Marlin Drive.
  • Fourth-degree domestic assault was reported on North Sprigg Street.

Thefts

  • Burglary was reported on North Sprigg Street.
  • Shoplifting was reported on Siemers Drive.
  • First-degree burglary and fraudulent use of a credit/debit device were reported on Spartech Drive.
  • Shoplifting was reported on William Street.
  • Theft of a motor vehicle/aircraft/watercraft was reported on Siemers Drive.
  • Theft was reported on William Street.
  • Shoplifting was reported on William Street.
  • Second-degree burglary was reported on Kingsway Drive.
  • Theft of a motor vehicle/watercraft/aircraft was reported on Sheridan Drive.
  • Theft of firearm/explosive weapon/ammonium nitrate from a motor vehicle was reported on Randol Avenue.

Miscellaneous

  • Possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia were reported on Cape Meadows Circle.
  • First-degree property damage and first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle were reported on South Kingshighway.
  • Property damage was reported.
  • Second-degree tampering with a motor vehicle was reported on South Pacific Street.
  • Second-degree property damage was reported on Walnut Street.
  • Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance were reported on North Ellis Street.
JACKSON

Jackson Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrest

  • Daniel Cureton, 45, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle with suspended/revoked driver's license, property damage, stealing and trespassing.

Assaults

  • Assault was reported in the 700 block of August Street.
  • Assault was reported in the area of East Adams and South Neal streets.
  • Assault was reported in the 200 block of South Union Avenue.

Theft

  • Theft was reported in the 100 block of West Jackson Boulevard.

Miscellaneous

  • Property damage was reported in the 1100 block of Greenway Drive.
  • Property damage was reported in the 700 block of Greensferry Road.
