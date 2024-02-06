Police report 8-20-23

Theft from a vehicle was reported on William Street.

Second-degree burglary and second-degree property damage was reported on South Spring Avenue.

Theft was reported on North Kingshighway.

Theft of a motor vehicle/aircraft/watercraft was reported.

Theft was reported on South Ranney Avenue.

Miscellaneous

Leash requirement violation and animal bite were reported on Saint Francis Drive.

Forgery was reported on South Kingshighway.

Fraud was reported on Bloomfield Road.

Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on Broadway.

Failure to possess or display rabies tag and leash requirement violation were reported on West Drive.

Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance were reported on South Sprigg Street.

Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on William Street.

Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on South Henderson Avenue.

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY

Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

Guy E. Winn, 63, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on Missouri Department of Parole warrants for parole violation, probation violation for tampering with a motor vehicle, probation violation for family offense and probation violation for larceny.

Austen R. Gambill, 21, of Jackson was arrested on a Perry County, Missouri, warrant for failure to appear for traffic violation of speeding, driving while suspended and no financial responsibility.

Christian R. Deschanes, 44, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for fourth-degree domestic assault and abuse of a child.

Courtney D. Gentry, 32, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Carter County, Missouri, warrant for probation violation for endangering the welfare of a child.

Beth M. Hunciker, 45, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Perry County, Missouri, warrant for failure to appear for speeding.

De'Mairon L Williams, 18, of Hampton, Georgia, was arrested on suspicion of receiving stolen property, unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of a controlled substance and resisting/interfering with arrest.

Desiree K. Christie, 66, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for shoplifting.

Vernon K. Cullum, 51, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Missouri Board of Parole warrant for absconding.

Roger L. Fadler, 61, of Friedheim was arrested on suspicion of third-degree domestic assault.

Brooke L. Noland, 44, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to appear for exceeded the posted speed limit.

Dustin T. Seabaugh, 37, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of three counts of unlawful use of a weapon.

Clayton G. Winn, 33, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Probation and Parole District 33, Dunklin County, Missouri, warrant for parole violation for third-degree robbery.

John R. Wigley, 41, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Perry County warrant for larceny.

Kent L. Volkerding, 52, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of second-degree burglary/stealing.

Roger L. Fadler, 61, of Friedheim was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to obey judge's orders for third-degree domestic assault.

Anna J. (Dobyna) Pickert, 39, of Fredericktown, Missouri, was arrested on a Madison County warrant for possession of a controlled substance.

Malik L. Woods, 24, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for second-degree domestic assault.

Michael P. Vincent Sr., 45, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of violation order of protection.

Hector Feliciano, 36, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of unlawful possession of a firearm.