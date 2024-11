Theft

Theft of a firearm/explosive weapon/ammonium nitrate from a motor vehicle was reported.

Miscellaneous

Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on North Main Street.

Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on Boutin Drive.

Resisting/interfering with arrest, detention or stop was reported on Aquamsi Street.

Counterfeit money was reported on Veterans Memorial Drive.

Failure to register motor vehicle/trailer annually with director of revenue and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia were reported.

Resisting/interfering with arrest for a felony and hindering prosecution of a felony were reported on La Mesa Drive.