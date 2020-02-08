Police report 8/2/20

CAPE GIRARDEAU
Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items.
Assaults
- Assault was reported in the 400 block of Sheridan Drive.
- Assault was reported in the 600 block of South Kingshighway.
- Assault was reported at Good Hope and Frederick streets.
- Assault was reported in the 200 block of Saint Francis Drive.
- Assault was reported in the 2000 block of North Kingshighway.
- Assault was reported in the 1700 block of Lacey Street.
- Assault was reported in the 800 block of William Street.
- Assault was reported in the 3000 block of Wisteria Drive.
- Assault was reported in the 3000 block of Themis Street.
- Assault was reported in the 700 block of North Main Street.
- Assault was reported in the 1100 block of South Benton Street.
- Assault was reported in the 1000 block of Emily Court.
- Assault was reported in the 1500 block of Rand Street.
- Assault was reported in the 800 block of South Benton Street.
- Assault was reported on North Main Street.
- Assault was reported in the 800 block of Morgan Oak Street.
Thefts
- Larceny was reported in the 600 block of South Kingshighway.
- Theft was reported in the 200 block of North Henderson Avenue.
- Theft was reported in the 800 block of North Kingshighway.
- Larceny was reported in the 3400 block of William Street.
- Larceny was reported in the 500 block of Washington Avenue.
- Burglary was reported in the 300 block of South Kingshighway.
- Theft was reported in the 1800 block of Lexington Avenue.
- Larceny was reported on Village Drive.
- Theft was reported in the 300 block of North Pacific Street.
- Shoplifting was reported in the 3000 block of William Street.
- Larceny was reported in the 1400 block of North Kingshighway.
- Theft was reported in the 1200 block of Meadowbrook Lane.
- Theft was reported in the 2000 block of Dunklin Street.
- Theft was reported in the 2100 block of Sherwood Drive.
- Theft was reported in the 2500 block of Albert Rasche Drive.
- Burglary was reported in the 2700 block of Lynwood Hills Drive.
- Theft was reported in the 800 block of South Kingshighway.
- Larceny was reported on North Park Avenue.
- Larceny was reported in the 500 block of North Fountain Street.
- Shoplifting was reported in the 3400 block of William Street.
Miscellaneous
- Drug violation was reported at South Sprigg Street and Shawnee Parkway.
- Property damage was reported at Broadway and Water Street.
- Drug violation was reported at South Sprigg and Merriwether streets.
- Weapons law violation was reported in the 1400 block of North Main Street.
- Property damage was reported in the 2000 block of Woodlawn Avenue.
- Property damage was reported in the 100 block of South Lorimier Street.
- Property damage was reported on North Park Avenue.
- Weapons law violation was reported in the 600 block of Emerald Street.
- Property damage was reported in the 100 block of North Main Street.
- Drug violation was reported at West Fort and Elm streets.
- Property damage was reported in the 400 block of Bellevue Street.
- Property damage was reported on South Plaza Way.
- Drug violation was reported at Fountain and Themis streets.
JACKSON
The Jackson Police Department released the following items. Arrest does not imply guilt.
Arrest
- Amanda Bomar, 30, of Perryville, Missouri, was arrested on a Jackson warrant.
Assault
- Assault was reported in the 100 block of South High Street.
Thefts
- Theft was reported in the 500 block of South Shawnee Boulevard.
- Theft was reported in the 900 block of Old Cape Road.
- Theft was reported in the 1100 block of Trail Ridge Drive.
- Theft was reported in the 300 block of North West Lane
- Burglary was reported in the 600 block of August Street.
Miscellaneous
- Property damage was reported in the 2400 block of South Old Orchard Road.
- Fraud was reported in the 100 block of East Park Street.
- Fraud was reported in the 1700 block of West Jackson Boulevard.
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY
The Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Department released the following item. Arrest does not imply guilt.
DWI
- Jodie L. Bradfield, 53, of Chaffee, Missouri, was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
Arrests
- Anthony J. Bazaldua, 32, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of failure to yield to emergency vehicle and operating a vehicle on the highway without a valid license.
- Darrel M. Holmes, 42, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to appear for traffic/seatbelt violation.
- Misty F. Wildhaber, 34, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of violation order of protection and fourth-degree assault.
- Dillin T. Jones, 23, of Marble Hill, Missouri, was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and tampering with physical evidence.
- Justin V. Biester, 38, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of third-degree domestic.
- Glen A. Trainer, 40, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Butler County, Missouri, warrant for probation violation for non-support.
- Roy L. Eldridge, 42, of Jackson, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for probation violation for traffice offense/driving while revoked.
- Lydia P. Menz, 30, of Jackson was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to appear for stealing.
- Anthony T. Utter, 25, of Eolia, Missouri, was arrested on suspicion of resisting/interfering with arrest and a Pulaski County, Missouri, warrant for failure to appear for possession of a controlled substance.