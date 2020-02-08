Police report 8/2/20

Assault

Assault was reported in the 100 block of South High Street.

Assault was reported in the 100 block of South High Street.

Thefts

Burglary was reported in the 600 block of August Street.

Burglary was reported in the 600 block of August Street.

Theft was reported in the 300 block of North West Lane

Theft was reported in the 300 block of North West Lane

Theft was reported in the 1100 block of Trail Ridge Drive.

Theft was reported in the 1100 block of Trail Ridge Drive.

Theft was reported in the 900 block of Old Cape Road.

Theft was reported in the 900 block of Old Cape Road.

Theft was reported in the 500 block of South Shawnee Boulevard.

Theft was reported in the 500 block of South Shawnee Boulevard.

Miscellaneous

Fraud was reported in the 1700 block of West Jackson Boulevard.

Fraud was reported in the 1700 block of West Jackson Boulevard.

Fraud was reported in the 100 block of East Park Street.

Fraud was reported in the 100 block of East Park Street.

Property damage was reported in the 2400 block of South Old Orchard Road.

Property damage was reported in the 2400 block of South Old Orchard Road.

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY

The Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Department released the following item. Arrest does not imply guilt.

DWI

Jodie L. Bradfield, 53, of Chaffee, Missouri, was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.

Jodie L. Bradfield, 53, of Chaffee, Missouri, was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.

Arrests

Anthony J. Bazaldua, 32, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of failure to yield to emergency vehicle and operating a vehicle on the highway without a valid license.

Darrel M. Holmes, 42, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to appear for traffic/seatbelt violation.

Misty F. Wildhaber, 34, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of violation order of protection and fourth-degree assault.

Dillin T. Jones, 23, of Marble Hill, Missouri, was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and tampering with physical evidence.

Justin V. Biester, 38, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of third-degree domestic.

Glen A. Trainer, 40, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Butler County, Missouri, warrant for probation violation for non-support.

Roy L. Eldridge, 42, of Jackson, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for probation violation for traffice offense/driving while revoked.

Lydia P. Menz, 30, of Jackson was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to appear for stealing.