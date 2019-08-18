All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
August 17, 2019

Police report 8/18/19

The Jackson Police Department released the following items. Miscellaneous n Domestic disturbance was reported in the 300 block of North Missouri Street. n Domestic disturbance was reported in the 100 block of South Farmington Road. n Property damage was reported in the 500 block of Greensferry Road...

JACKSON

The Jackson Police Department released the following items.

Miscellaneous

  • Domestic disturbance was reported in the 300 block of North Missouri Street.
  • Domestic disturbance was reported in the 100 block of South Farmington Road.
  • Property damage was reported in the 500 block of Greensferry Road.

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

The Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.

DWIs

  • Jessie R. Vandeveer, 28, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
  • Pedro Perez-Reyes, 24, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.

Arrests

  • Melvine C. Stuckey, 25, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Perry County warrant for obstruction.
  • Jerrad R. Hovis, 26, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for violation of protection order.
  • Shawn D. Stockard Jr., 27, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of third-degree domestic assault.
  • Joshua C. McHughs, 29, of Fruitland was arrested on suspicion of third-degree domestic assault.
  • David L. Hunt, 36, of Scott City was arrested on suspicion of driving while revoked/driving while suspended, second-degree burglary, property damage and stealing.
  • Bonnie K. Hampton, 50, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of third-degree domestic assault.
Story Tags
Police/Fire Reports

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Police/Fire ReportsJune 6
Fire report 6-6-24
Police/Fire ReportsJune 6
Police report 6-6-24
Police/Fire ReportsJune 5
Police report 6-5-24
Police/Fire ReportsJune 5
Fire report 6-5-24
Police/Fire ReportsJune 4
Police report 6-4-24
Police/Fire ReportsJune 4
Fire report 6-4-24
Police/Fire ReportsMay 31
Police report 5-31-24
Police/Fire ReportsMay 31
Fire report 5-31-24
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy