Police report 8/18/19

JACKSON
The Jackson Police Department released the following items.
Miscellaneous
- Domestic disturbance was reported in the 300 block of North Missouri Street.
- Domestic disturbance was reported in the 100 block of South Farmington Road.
- Property damage was reported in the 500 block of Greensferry Road.
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY
The Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.
DWIs
- Jessie R. Vandeveer, 28, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
- Pedro Perez-Reyes, 24, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
Arrests
- Melvine C. Stuckey, 25, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Perry County warrant for obstruction.
- Jerrad R. Hovis, 26, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for violation of protection order.
- Shawn D. Stockard Jr., 27, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of third-degree domestic assault.
- Joshua C. McHughs, 29, of Fruitland was arrested on suspicion of third-degree domestic assault.
- David L. Hunt, 36, of Scott City was arrested on suspicion of driving while revoked/driving while suspended, second-degree burglary, property damage and stealing.
- Bonnie K. Hampton, 50, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of third-degree domestic assault.