Police report 8-15-23

Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on Siemers Drive.

First-degree trespassing and second-degree property damage was reported on North Sprigg Street.

Resisting/interfering with arrest, detention or stop was reported on Hickory Street.

Display of certain prohibited items and excessive growth of weeds were reported on Big Bend Road.

Display of certain prohibited items and maintenance of a nuisance (inoperable vehicle) were reported on North Spanish Street.

Resisting/interfering with arrest, first-degree trespassing and park curfew were reported on Broadway.

Second-degree property damage was reported on South Hanover Street.

Second-degree tampering with a motor vehicle was reported on William Street.

Unlawful use of a weapon was reported on South Pacific Street.

Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported on South Sprigg Street.

Unlawful use of a weapon was reported on Jefferson Avenue.