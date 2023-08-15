Police report 8-15-23

CAPE GIRARDEAU
Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls.
Arrests
- A Perry County warrant arrest was reported on Independence Street.
- A warrant arrest was reported.
- A warrant arrest was reported on William Street.
- A warrant arrest and shoplifting were reported on William Street.
- A warrant arrest was reported.
- A warrant arrest was reported.
- A warrant arrest was reported.
- A warrant arrest was reported on South Kingshighway.
- A warrant arrest was reported on Broadway.
Assaults
- Second-degree domestic assault was reported on North Sprigg Street.
- Third-degree domestic assault and second-degree kidnapping were reported on Elm Street.
- Assault and second-degree robbery were reported on Hawthorne Road.
- Fourth-degree assault was reported on Broadway.
- Third-degree domestic assault was reported on South Ellis Street.
DWI
- Driving while intoxicated and leaving the scene of an accident were reported on Broadway.
Thefts
- Shoplifting was reported on William Street.
- First-degree burglary was reported on Elm Street.
- Shoplifting was reported on William Street.
- Theft from a motor vehicle was reported on Luce Street.
- First-degree burglary was reported on North Street.
- Shoplifting was reported on William Street.
- Burglary was reported on South Main Street.
- Theft from a motor vehicle and property damage were reported on South Kingshighway.
- Theft of a motor vehicle/aircraft/watercraft was reported on William Street.
Miscellaneous
- Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on Siemers Drive.
- First-degree trespassing and second-degree property damage was reported on North Sprigg Street.
- Resisting/interfering with arrest, detention or stop was reported on Hickory Street.
- Display of certain prohibited items and excessive growth of weeds were reported on Big Bend Road.
- Display of certain prohibited items and maintenance of a nuisance (inoperable vehicle) were reported on North Spanish Street.
- Resisting/interfering with arrest, first-degree trespassing and park curfew were reported on Broadway.
- Second-degree property damage was reported on South Hanover Street.
- Second-degree tampering with a motor vehicle was reported on William Street.
- Unlawful use of a weapon was reported on South Pacific Street.
- Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported on South Sprigg Street.
- Unlawful use of a weapon was reported on Jefferson Avenue.
- Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance were reported.
JACKSON
Jackson Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
- Kristopher Weisbrod, 35, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and unlawful use of weapon.
- James Grebe-Heck, 29, of Fairfield, Illinois, was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while driver's license suspended/revoked.
- Mercedez Hull, 27, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a probation and parole warrant.
DWI
- Derrick Johnston, 45, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and speeding.
Thefts
- Theft was reported in the 5400 block of Old Cape Road East.
- Burglary was reported in the 1900 block of East Jackson Boulevard.
Miscellaneous
- Property damage was reported in the 3000 block of South Old Orchard Road.