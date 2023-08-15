All sections
August 15, 2023

Police report 8-15-23

CAPE GIRARDEAU

Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls.

Arrests

  • A Perry County warrant arrest was reported on Independence Street.
  • A warrant arrest was reported.
  • A warrant arrest was reported on William Street.
  • A warrant arrest and shoplifting were reported on William Street.
  • A warrant arrest was reported.
  • A warrant arrest was reported.
  • A warrant arrest was reported.
  • A warrant arrest was reported on South Kingshighway.
  • A warrant arrest was reported on Broadway.

Assaults

  • Second-degree domestic assault was reported on North Sprigg Street.
  • Third-degree domestic assault and second-degree kidnapping were reported on Elm Street.
  • Assault and second-degree robbery were reported on Hawthorne Road.
  • Fourth-degree assault was reported on Broadway.
  • Third-degree domestic assault was reported on South Ellis Street.

DWI

  • Driving while intoxicated and leaving the scene of an accident were reported on Broadway.

Thefts

  • Shoplifting was reported on William Street.
  • First-degree burglary was reported on Elm Street.
  • Shoplifting was reported on William Street.
  • Theft from a motor vehicle was reported on Luce Street.
  • First-degree burglary was reported on North Street.
  • Shoplifting was reported on William Street.
  • Burglary was reported on South Main Street.
  • Theft from a motor vehicle and property damage were reported on South Kingshighway.
  • Theft of a motor vehicle/aircraft/watercraft was reported on William Street.

Miscellaneous

  • Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on Siemers Drive.
  • First-degree trespassing and second-degree property damage was reported on North Sprigg Street.
  • Resisting/interfering with arrest, detention or stop was reported on Hickory Street.
  • Display of certain prohibited items and excessive growth of weeds were reported on Big Bend Road.
  • Display of certain prohibited items and maintenance of a nuisance (inoperable vehicle) were reported on North Spanish Street.
  • Resisting/interfering with arrest, first-degree trespassing and park curfew were reported on Broadway.
  • Second-degree property damage was reported on South Hanover Street.
  • Second-degree tampering with a motor vehicle was reported on William Street.
  • Unlawful use of a weapon was reported on South Pacific Street.
  • Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported on South Sprigg Street.
  • Unlawful use of a weapon was reported on Jefferson Avenue.
  • Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance were reported.

JACKSON

Jackson Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

  • Kristopher Weisbrod, 35, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and unlawful use of weapon.
  • James Grebe-Heck, 29, of Fairfield, Illinois, was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while driver's license suspended/revoked.
  • Mercedez Hull, 27, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a probation and parole warrant.

DWI

  • Derrick Johnston, 45, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and speeding.

Thefts

  • Theft was reported in the 5400 block of Old Cape Road East.
  • Burglary was reported in the 1900 block of East Jackson Boulevard.

Miscellaneous

  • Property damage was reported in the 3000 block of South Old Orchard Road.
Police/Fire Reports

