Police report 8-14-20

CAPE GIRARDEAU
Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items.
Thefts
- Larceny was reported in the 2100 block of William Street.
- Burglary was reported in the 2800 block of Independence Street.
Miscellaneous
- Drug violation was reported at South Kingshighway and William Street.
- Drug violation was reported at North Sprigg and Emerald streets.
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY
The Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Department released the following item. Arrest does not imply guilt.
Arrests
- Gregory A. McGee Jr., 26, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for fourth-degree assault.
- Alexander L. Davis-Carter, 25, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant for failure to appear for a moving traffic violation and failure to yield right of way.
- William B. Stokely, 48, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for criminal non-suppport.
- Charles D. Medlock, 41, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for probation violation for second and third offenses of driving while revoked.