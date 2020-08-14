All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
August 15, 2020

Police report 8-14-20

CAPE GIRARDEAU Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Thefts n Larceny was reported in the 2100 block of William Street. n Burglary was reported in the 2800 block of Independence Street. Miscellaneous n Drug violation was reported at South Kingshighway and William Street...

CAPE GIRARDEAU

Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items.

Thefts

  • Larceny was reported in the 2100 block of William Street.
  • Burglary was reported in the 2800 block of Independence Street.

Miscellaneous

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
  • Drug violation was reported at South Kingshighway and William Street.
  • Drug violation was reported at North Sprigg and Emerald streets.

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY

The Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Department released the following item. Arrest does not imply guilt.

Arrests

  • Gregory A. McGee Jr., 26, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for fourth-degree assault.
  • Alexander L. Davis-Carter, 25, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant for failure to appear for a moving traffic violation and failure to yield right of way.
  • William B. Stokely, 48, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for criminal non-suppport.
  • Charles D. Medlock, 41, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for probation violation for second and third offenses of driving while revoked.
Story Tags
Police/Fire Reports

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Police/Fire ReportsJune 6
Fire report 6-6-24
Police/Fire ReportsJune 6
Police report 6-6-24
Police/Fire ReportsJune 5
Police report 6-5-24
Police/Fire ReportsJune 5
Fire report 6-5-24
Police/Fire ReportsJune 4
Police report 6-4-24
Police/Fire ReportsJune 4
Fire report 6-4-24
Police/Fire ReportsMay 31
Police report 5-31-24
Police/Fire ReportsMay 31
Fire report 5-31-24
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy