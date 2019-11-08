Police report 8-11-19

CAPE GIRARDEAU
The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
- Theresa Stallings, 60, address unknown, was arrested on a warrant.
- Dana Jones, 29, of Scott City was arrested on a warrant.
- Ashley Nones, 24, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a warrant.
- Kyneth Winters, 22, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of theft.
Thefts
Miscellaneous
- A weapons violation was reported at Asher Street and College Street. Suspect was in custody.
JACKSON
The Jackson Police Department released the following items.
Theft
- Theft was reported in the 600 block of West Washington Street.
Miscellaneous
- Trespassing was reported in the 100 block of South Bast Street.
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY
The Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.
DWI
- Jacob R. Colyott, 25, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
Arrests
- Dakota K. Minner, 24, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of first-degree burglary and third-degree domestic assault.
- Ryan M. Webb, 25, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of driving while revoked/suspended.
- Travis K. Simpkins, 42, of Perryville, Missouri, was arrested on a Perryville warrant for shoplifting.
- Wesley J. Engram, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of operating a vehicle without a valid license and failure to signal.
- Jason A. Smith, 30, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of unlawful possession of drug parapheralia and second-degree domestic assault.
- John W. Clark Jr., 54, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of second-degree assault, unlawful use of a weapon and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child.