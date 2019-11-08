All sections
August 10, 2019

Police report 8-11-19

CAPE GIRARDEAU

The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

  • Theresa Stallings, 60, address unknown, was arrested on a warrant.
  • Dana Jones, 29, of Scott City was arrested on a warrant.
  • Ashley Nones, 24, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a warrant.
  • Kyneth Winters, 22, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of theft.

Thefts

  • Theft was reported.

Miscellaneous

  • A weapons violation was reported at Asher Street and College Street. Suspect was in custody.

JACKSON

The Jackson Police Department released the following items.

Theft

  • Theft was reported in the 600 block of West Washington Street.

Miscellaneous

  • Trespassing was reported in the 100 block of South Bast Street.

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY

The Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.

DWI

  • Jacob R. Colyott, 25, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.

Arrests

  • Dakota K. Minner, 24, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of first-degree burglary and third-degree domestic assault.
  • Ryan M. Webb, 25, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of driving while revoked/suspended.
  • Travis K. Simpkins, 42, of Perryville, Missouri, was arrested on a Perryville warrant for shoplifting.
  • Wesley J. Engram, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of operating a vehicle without a valid license and failure to signal.
  • Jason A. Smith, 30, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of unlawful possession of drug parapheralia and second-degree domestic assault.
  • John W. Clark Jr., 54, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of second-degree assault, unlawful use of a weapon and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child.
Police/Fire Reports

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

