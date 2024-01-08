All sections
August 1, 2024

Police report 8-1-24

Cape Girardeau Police log multiple arrests, assaults, thefts, and property crimes in a detailed report, including warrants, domestic assaults, DWI, vehicle thefts, and fraudulent activities.

CAPE GIRARDEAU

Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

n A warrant arrest was reported on South Broadview Street.

n A warrant arrest was reported on North Main Street.

n A warrant arrest was reported on North Main Street.

Assaults

n Third-degree assault was reported on Bloomfield Road.

n Fourth-degree domestic assault and fourth-degree assault were reported on William Street.

n Fourth-degree domestic assault was reported on Broadway.

n Third-degree assault was reported on Broadway.

n Third-degree domestic assault was reported on East Cape Rock Drive.

n Fourth-degree domestic assault was reported on North Fountain Street.

DWI

n Driving while intoxicated was reported on North West End Boulevard.

Thefts

n Theft from a vehicle was reported on Christine Street.

n Second-degree burglary was reported on South Spanish Street.

n First-degree tampering with a motor vehicle, second-degree property damage and curfew violation were reported.

n Second-degree burglary was reported on Independence Street.

n Theft of a motor vehicle/aircraft/watercraft was reported on Hackberry Street.

n Theft was reported on South Kingshighway.

n Theft of a motor vehicle/watercraft/aircraft was reported on North Mount Auburn Road.

Miscellaneous

n Fraudulent use of a credit/debit device was reported on Sherwood Drive.

n Property damage was reported on South Spring Avenue.

n Failure to keep property free of litter, displaying certain prohibited items and inoperable vehicle were reported on Good Hope Street.

n Property damage was reported on Whitener Street.

n Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on North Fountain Street.

n Unlawful use of a weapon was reported on Albert Street.

