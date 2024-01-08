Police report 8-1-24

CAPE GIRARDEAU
Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
n A warrant arrest was reported on South Broadview Street.
n A warrant arrest was reported on North Main Street.
n A warrant arrest was reported on North Main Street.
Assaults
n Third-degree assault was reported on Bloomfield Road.
n Fourth-degree domestic assault and fourth-degree assault were reported on William Street.
n Fourth-degree domestic assault was reported on Broadway.
n Third-degree assault was reported on Broadway.
n Third-degree domestic assault was reported on East Cape Rock Drive.
n Fourth-degree domestic assault was reported on North Fountain Street.
DWI
n Driving while intoxicated was reported on North West End Boulevard.
Thefts
n Theft from a vehicle was reported on Christine Street.
n Second-degree burglary was reported on South Spanish Street.
n First-degree tampering with a motor vehicle, second-degree property damage and curfew violation were reported.
n Second-degree burglary was reported on Independence Street.
n Theft of a motor vehicle/aircraft/watercraft was reported on Hackberry Street.
n Theft was reported on South Kingshighway.
n Theft of a motor vehicle/watercraft/aircraft was reported on North Mount Auburn Road.
Miscellaneous
n Fraudulent use of a credit/debit device was reported on Sherwood Drive.
n Property damage was reported on South Spring Avenue.
n Failure to keep property free of litter, displaying certain prohibited items and inoperable vehicle were reported on Good Hope Street.
n Property damage was reported on Whitener Street.
n Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on North Fountain Street.
n Unlawful use of a weapon was reported on Albert Street.