Police report 8-1-23

CAPE GIRARDEAU
Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrest does not imply guilt.
Arrests
- A warrant arrest was reported on William Street.
- A warrant arrest was reported.
- A warrant arrest was reported on South Plaza Way.
- A warrant arrest was reported on New Madrid Street.
- A warrant arrest was reported on South Frederick Street.
Assaults
- Fourth-degree assault was reported on William Street.
- Fourth-degree domestic assault was reported on South Pacific Street.
- Assault by placing another in apprehension of injury was reported on William Street.
- Fourth-degree assault was reported on North Sprigg Street.
- Third-degree assault was reported on Lacey Street.
DWIs
- Driving while intoxicated was reported on East Rodney Drive.
- Driving while intoxicated and no operator's license were reported on North Park Avenue.
- Driving while intoxicated and failure to driving on right half of roadway when roadway was of sufficient width were reported on Clark Avenue.
Thefts
- Stealing from a financial institution was reported on Colonial Lane.
- Theft from a vehicle was reported on Bertling Street.
- Theft was reported on William Street.
- Theft from a building was reported on William Street.
- Second-degree burglary was reported on North Spanish Street.
- Shoplifting was reported on William Street.
- Theft of firearm/explosive weapon/ammonium nitrate from a motor vehicle was reported on Oak Hills Drive.
- Stealing a motor vehicle/aircraft/watercraft and towed vehicle were reported on Lynnwood Drive.
Miscellaneous
- Shots fired was reported.
- Unlawful use of a weapon was reported on Whitener Street.
- Ex parte or full-order protection violation was reported on South Missouri Avenue.
- Counterfeit money was reported on North Kingshighway.
- Unlawful use of a weapon and shots fired were reported on South Ellis Street.
- Second-degree property damage was reported on Campster Drive.
- Property damage was reported on Campster Drive.
- First-degree property damage was reported on William Street.
- First-degree property damage was reported on Percy Drive.
- Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on North Park Avenue.
- Property damage was reported on Jefferson Avenue.
- Property damage was reported on Whitener Street.
- Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on Price Drive.
JACKSON
Jackson Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
- Matthew Clover, 58, of Wolf Lake, Illinois, was arrested on suspicion of peace disturbance, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Russell Carroll, 58, of Scott City was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while driver's license suspended/revoked, possession of a controlled substance and arrested on a Scott City municipal warrant.
- Makenzy Hill, 27, of Potosi, Missouri, was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance.
- Andres Tullock, 27, of St. Charles, Missouri, was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Roy Eldridge, 45, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of assault, domestic assault and endangering the welfare of a child.
- Becky Williams, 41, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on three Jackson warrants.
Thefts
- Theft was reported in the 800 block of Dorothy Drive.
- Theft was reported in the 1400 block of East Main Street.
- Theft was reported in the 800 block of Birdie Lane.
- Theft was reported in the 1200 block of Old Cape Road.
- Theft was reported in the 1300 block of Apache Avenue.
Miscellaneous
- Property damage was reported in the 700 block of Gerald Street.
- Fraud was reported in the 100 block of South Shawnee Boulevard.