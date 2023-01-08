All sections
August 1, 2023

Police report 8-1-23

CAPE GIRARDEAU Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrest does not imply guilt. Arrests n A warrant arrest was reported on William Street. n A warrant arrest was reported. n A warrant arrest was reported on South Plaza Way...

CAPE GIRARDEAU

Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrest does not imply guilt.

Arrests

  • A warrant arrest was reported on William Street.
  • A warrant arrest was reported.
  • A warrant arrest was reported on South Plaza Way.
  • A warrant arrest was reported on New Madrid Street.
  • A warrant arrest was reported on South Frederick Street.

Assaults

  • Fourth-degree assault was reported on William Street.
  • Fourth-degree domestic assault was reported on South Pacific Street.
  • Assault by placing another in apprehension of injury was reported on William Street.
  • Fourth-degree assault was reported on North Sprigg Street.
  • Third-degree assault was reported on Lacey Street.

DWIs

  • Driving while intoxicated was reported on East Rodney Drive.
  • Driving while intoxicated and no operator's license were reported on North Park Avenue.
  • Driving while intoxicated and failure to driving on right half of roadway when roadway was of sufficient width were reported on Clark Avenue.

Thefts

  • Stealing from a financial institution was reported on Colonial Lane.
  • Theft from a vehicle was reported on Bertling Street.
  • Theft was reported on William Street.
  • Theft from a building was reported on William Street.
  • Second-degree burglary was reported on North Spanish Street.
  • Shoplifting was reported on William Street.
  • Theft of firearm/explosive weapon/ammonium nitrate from a motor vehicle was reported on Oak Hills Drive.
  • Stealing a motor vehicle/aircraft/watercraft and towed vehicle were reported on Lynnwood Drive.
Miscellaneous

  • Shots fired was reported.
  • Unlawful use of a weapon was reported on Whitener Street.
  • Ex parte or full-order protection violation was reported on South Missouri Avenue.
  • Counterfeit money was reported on North Kingshighway.
  • Unlawful use of a weapon and shots fired were reported on South Ellis Street.
  • Second-degree property damage was reported on Campster Drive.
  • Property damage was reported on Campster Drive.
  • First-degree property damage was reported on William Street.
  • First-degree property damage was reported on Percy Drive.
  • Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on North Park Avenue.
  • Property damage was reported on Jefferson Avenue.
  • Property damage was reported on Whitener Street.
  • Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on Price Drive.

JACKSON

Jackson Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

  • Matthew Clover, 58, of Wolf Lake, Illinois, was arrested on suspicion of peace disturbance, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
  • Russell Carroll, 58, of Scott City was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while driver's license suspended/revoked, possession of a controlled substance and arrested on a Scott City municipal warrant.
  • Makenzy Hill, 27, of Potosi, Missouri, was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance.
  • Andres Tullock, 27, of St. Charles, Missouri, was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
  • Roy Eldridge, 45, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of assault, domestic assault and endangering the welfare of a child.
  • Becky Williams, 41, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on three Jackson warrants.

Thefts

  • Theft was reported in the 800 block of Dorothy Drive.
  • Theft was reported in the 1400 block of East Main Street.
  • Theft was reported in the 800 block of Birdie Lane.
  • Theft was reported in the 1200 block of Old Cape Road.
  • Theft was reported in the 1300 block of Apache Avenue.

Miscellaneous

  • Property damage was reported in the 700 block of Gerald Street.
  • Fraud was reported in the 100 block of South Shawnee Boulevard.
Police/Fire Reports

