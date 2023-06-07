All sections
July 6, 2023

Police report 7-6-23

July 6, 2023

Police report 7-6-23

CAPE GIRARDEAU

Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

  • A warrant arrest was reported on South Middle Street.
  • A warrant arrest was reported on Lacey Street.

Assault

  • Third-degree domestic assault was reported on South Pacific Street.

DWI

  • Driving while intoxicated was reported on South Kingshighway.

Thefts

  • Theft of firearm/explosive weapon/ammonium nitrate from a motor vehicle was reported on Whitener Street.
  • Burglary and property damage were reported on South Ellis Street.
  • Theft from a motor vehicle was reported on Mimosa Drive.
  • Shoplifting was reported on Independence Street.
  • Theft was reported on Bloomfield Street.

Miscellaneous

  • Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance and headlights required were reported on South Kingshighway.
  • Driving while revoked/suspended was reported on South Sprigg Street.
  • Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on North Kingshighway.
  • Unlawful use of a weapon and discharging along highway or into outbuilding were reported on Whitener Street.

JACKSON

Jackson Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Police/Fire Reports

