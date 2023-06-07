Police report 7-6-23

Driving while intoxicated was reported on South Kingshighway.

Thefts

Theft was reported on Bloomfield Street.

Shoplifting was reported on Independence Street.

Theft from a motor vehicle was reported on Mimosa Drive.

Burglary and property damage were reported on South Ellis Street.

Theft of firearm/explosive weapon/ammonium nitrate from a motor vehicle was reported on Whitener Street.

Miscellaneous

Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance and headlights required were reported on South Kingshighway.

Driving while revoked/suspended was reported on South Sprigg Street.

Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on North Kingshighway.