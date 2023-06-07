Police report 7-6-23

CAPE GIRARDEAU
Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
- A warrant arrest was reported on South Middle Street.
- A warrant arrest was reported on Lacey Street.
Assault
- Third-degree domestic assault was reported on South Pacific Street.
DWI
- Driving while intoxicated was reported on South Kingshighway.
Thefts
- Theft of firearm/explosive weapon/ammonium nitrate from a motor vehicle was reported on Whitener Street.
- Burglary and property damage were reported on South Ellis Street.
- Theft from a motor vehicle was reported on Mimosa Drive.
- Shoplifting was reported on Independence Street.
- Theft was reported on Bloomfield Street.
Miscellaneous
- Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance and headlights required were reported on South Kingshighway.
- Driving while revoked/suspended was reported on South Sprigg Street.
- Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on North Kingshighway.
- Unlawful use of a weapon and discharging along highway or into outbuilding were reported on Whitener Street.
JACKSON
Jackson Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.