July 5, 2023

Police report 7-5-23

CAPE GIRARDEAU

Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

  • A warrant arrest was reported on William Street.
  • A warrant arrest was reported on Themis Street.
  • A warrant arrest was reported on William Street.
  • A warrant arrest was reported on Siemers Drive.
  • A warrant arrest was reported on Water Street.
  • A warrant arrest was reported on North Silver Springs Road.

Assaults

  • Third-degree domestic assault was reported on William Street.
  • Third-degree domestic assault was reported on William Street.
  • Third-degree domestic assault was reported.
  • Third-degree domestic assault was reported on Albert Street.
  • Third-degree domestic assault was reported on South Silver Springs Road.
  • Assault was reported on Bellevue Street.
  • Second-degree assault was reported on South Sprigg Street.

DWIs

  • Driving while intoxicated was reported on North Kingshighway.
  • Driving while intoxicated, leaving the scene of an accident and resisting/interfering with a warrant arrest were reported on Delwin Street.

Thefts

  • Shoplifting was reported on Veterans Memorial Drive.
  • Theft was reported on William Street.
  • Theft from a motor vehicle was reported on Siemers Drive.
  • Shoplifting was reported on South Sprigg Street.
  • Theft was reported on North Kingshighway.
  • Theft from a motor vehicle was reported on Boxwood Drive.
  • Theft from a motor vehicle was reported on College Hill Place.
  • Fraudulent use of a credit/debit device was reported.
  • Shoplifting was reported on North Sprigg Street.
  • Shoplifting was reported on North Kingshighway.

Miscellaneous

  • Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on William Street.
  • Leaving the scene of an accident was reported.
  • Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance were reported on William Street.
  • Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on Main Street.
JACKSON

Jackson Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrest does not imply guilt.

Arrests

  • Jason England, 37, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of trespassing.
  • Cassandra Hunsaker, 33, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of trespassing.
  • Jacob Campbell, 29, of Burfordville was arrested on suspicion of shoplifting.
  • Jarrod McClellan, 41 of Fredericktown, Missouri, was arrested on suspicion of shoplifting.
  • Napoleon Cornelius Jr., 27, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of assault.
  • Garet Garner, 34, was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while driver's license suspended/revoked.

DWIs

  • Baltazar Guerrero, 22, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
  • Josh Hulett, 35, of Perryville, Missouri, was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
  • John Jones, 24, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and failure to drive in single lane.

Assaults

  • Assault was reported in the 900 block of Kimbel Lane.
  • Assault was reported in the 700 block of North Hope Street.

Thefts

  • Theft was reported in the 400 block of North High Street.
  • Theft was reported in the 900 block of Greensferry Road.
  • Theft was reported in the 100 block of South High Street.

Miscellaneous

  • Property damage was reported in the area of Old Toll Road.
  • Fraud was reported in the 200 block of South Hope Street.
