Police report 7-5-23

CAPE GIRARDEAU
Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
- A warrant arrest was reported on William Street.
- A warrant arrest was reported on Themis Street.
- A warrant arrest was reported on William Street.
- A warrant arrest was reported on Siemers Drive.
- A warrant arrest was reported on Water Street.
- A warrant arrest was reported on North Silver Springs Road.
Assaults
- Third-degree domestic assault was reported on William Street.
- Third-degree domestic assault was reported on William Street.
- Third-degree domestic assault was reported.
- Third-degree domestic assault was reported on Albert Street.
- Third-degree domestic assault was reported on South Silver Springs Road.
- Assault was reported on Bellevue Street.
- Second-degree assault was reported on South Sprigg Street.
DWIs
- Driving while intoxicated was reported on North Kingshighway.
- Driving while intoxicated, leaving the scene of an accident and resisting/interfering with a warrant arrest were reported on Delwin Street.
Thefts
- Shoplifting was reported on Veterans Memorial Drive.
- Theft was reported on William Street.
- Theft from a motor vehicle was reported on Siemers Drive.
- Shoplifting was reported on South Sprigg Street.
- Theft was reported on North Kingshighway.
- Theft from a motor vehicle was reported on Boxwood Drive.
- Theft from a motor vehicle was reported on College Hill Place.
- Fraudulent use of a credit/debit device was reported.
- Shoplifting was reported on North Sprigg Street.
- Shoplifting was reported on North Kingshighway.
Miscellaneous
- Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on William Street.
- Leaving the scene of an accident was reported.
- Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance were reported on William Street.
- Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on Main Street.
JACKSON
Jackson Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrest does not imply guilt.
Arrests
- Jason England, 37, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of trespassing.
- Cassandra Hunsaker, 33, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of trespassing.
- Jacob Campbell, 29, of Burfordville was arrested on suspicion of shoplifting.
- Jarrod McClellan, 41 of Fredericktown, Missouri, was arrested on suspicion of shoplifting.
- Napoleon Cornelius Jr., 27, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of assault.
- Garet Garner, 34, was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while driver's license suspended/revoked.
DWIs
- Baltazar Guerrero, 22, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
- Josh Hulett, 35, of Perryville, Missouri, was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
- John Jones, 24, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and failure to drive in single lane.
Assaults
- Assault was reported in the 900 block of Kimbel Lane.
- Assault was reported in the 700 block of North Hope Street.
Thefts
- Theft was reported in the 400 block of North High Street.
- Theft was reported in the 900 block of Greensferry Road.
- Theft was reported in the 100 block of South High Street.
Miscellaneous
- Property damage was reported in the area of Old Toll Road.
- Fraud was reported in the 200 block of South Hope Street.