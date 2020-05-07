Police report 7-5-20

CAPE GIRARDEAU
The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items.
Assault
- Assault was reported in the 1900 block of Delwin Street.
- Assault was reported at Sprigg and Good Hope streets.
- Assault was reported in the 200 block of Saint Francis Drive.
- Assault was reported in the 2000 block of Sara Drive.
Thefts
- Theft was reported in the 600 block of Boxwood Drive.
- Shoplifting was reported in the 500 block of Siemers Drive.
- Theft was reported in the 2000 block of North Kingshighway.
- Theft was reported in the 2200 block of County Park Drive.
- Theft was reported in the 1100 block of South West End Boulevard.
Miscellaneous
- Property damage was reported in the 2200 block of Big Bend Road.
- Drug violation was reported in the 300 block of South Hanover Street.
JACKSON
The Jackson Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.
DWIs
- Joshua Goza, 26, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and failure to register a motor vehicle.
- Aaron Abernathy, 52, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and impeding the flow of traffic.
- Jared Chandler, 36, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and speeding.
Arrest
- Brook Pearman, 30, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Perry County warrant.
Assaults
- Assault was reported in the 600 block of East Jefferson Street.
- Assault was reported in the 2600 block of Travelers Way.
Thefts
- Theft was reported in the 3600 block of East Jackson Boulevard.
- Theft was reported in the 100 block of North Missouri Street.
- Theft was reported in the 900 block of Eagle Drive.
- Theft was reported in the 1100 block of Old Cape Road.
- Theft was reported in the 100 block of South Hope Street.
- Theft was reported in the 500 block of East Jackson Boulevard.
- Theft was reported in the 300 block of North Neal Street.
- Theft was reported in the 500 block of South Shawnee Blvd.
- Theft was reported in the 1100 block of Woodland Drive.
- Theft was reported in the 2000 block of Otto Drive.
- Theft was reported in the 700 block of Mulberry Street.
Miscellaneous
- Fraud was reported in the 800 block of Connie Drive.
- Fraud was reported in the 400 block of North Farmington Road.
- Fraud was reported in the 300 block of East Jackson Boulevard.
- Fraud was reported in the 600 block of East Jefferson Street.
- Property damage was reported in the 700 block of West Main Street.
- Property damage was reported in the 200 block of West Washington Street.
- Property damage was reported in the 400 block of Pioneer Orchard Road.
- Property damage was reported in the 2200 block of Lee Avenue.
- Property damage was reported in the area of Litz Boulevard.
- Property damage was reported in the 2200 block of Bainbridge Road.
- Harassment was reported in the 1800 block of Lewis Drive.
- Harassment was reported in the 100 block of Grandview Drive.
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY
The Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.
DWI
- Terry R. Mejean, 51, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
Arrests
- William S. Nunn, 39, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a probation and parole warrant for parole violation for larceny.
- Jason B. Gordon, 44, of Burfordville was arrested on a Perry County, Missouri, warrant for three counts of burglary and stealing.
- Misty L. Stewart-Mims, 39, of Cape girardeau was arrested on suspicion of unlawful possession of a firearm and possession of a controlled substance.
- Nathan R. Donnini, 26, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for probation violation for first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle and possession of a controlled substance.
- Levi R. Elledge, 41, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of first-degree trespassing.
- Theon D. Mackins, 35, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Wayne County warrant for failure to appear for non-support and a St. Charles, Missouri, warranted for failure to appear on three counts of non-support.
- Jason D. Goodman, 38, of Jackson was arrested on Cape Girardeau County warrants for possession of a controlled substance, second-degree burglary and stealing and failure to obey judge's orders for possession of controlled substance.
- Krisinda L. Cook, 44, of Jackson was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for stealing.
- Rachelle D. Ing, 17, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of fourth-degree domestic assault.
- Loretta C. Jones, 39, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of driving while revoked/driving while suspended.
- Jason W. Steiler, 37, of Perryville, Missouri, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for probation violation for violation of court order.
- Carrie L. Jackson, 48, of Sikeston, Missouri, was arrested on a New Madrid County warrant for failure to appear for fourth-degree domestic assault.