Police report 7-5-20

Brook Pearman, 30, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Perry County warrant.

Assaults

Assault was reported in the 2600 block of Travelers Way.

Assault was reported in the 600 block of East Jefferson Street.

Thefts

Theft was reported in the 700 block of Mulberry Street.

Theft was reported in the 2000 block of Otto Drive.

Theft was reported in the 1100 block of Woodland Drive.

Theft was reported in the 500 block of South Shawnee Blvd.

Theft was reported in the 300 block of North Neal Street.

Theft was reported in the 500 block of East Jackson Boulevard.

Theft was reported in the 100 block of South Hope Street.

Theft was reported in the 1100 block of Old Cape Road.

Theft was reported in the 900 block of Eagle Drive.

Theft was reported in the 100 block of North Missouri Street.

Theft was reported in the 3600 block of East Jackson Boulevard.

Miscellaneous

Harassment was reported in the 100 block of Grandview Drive.

Harassment was reported in the 1800 block of Lewis Drive.

Property damage was reported in the 2200 block of Bainbridge Road.

Property damage was reported in the area of Litz Boulevard.

Property damage was reported in the 2200 block of Lee Avenue.

Property damage was reported in the 400 block of Pioneer Orchard Road.

Property damage was reported in the 200 block of West Washington Street.

Property damage was reported in the 700 block of West Main Street.

Fraud was reported in the 600 block of East Jefferson Street.

Fraud was reported in the 300 block of East Jackson Boulevard.

Fraud was reported in the 400 block of North Farmington Road.

Fraud was reported in the 800 block of Connie Drive.

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY

The Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.

DWI

Terry R. Mejean, 51, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.

Arrests

William S. Nunn, 39, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a probation and parole warrant for parole violation for larceny.

Jason B. Gordon, 44, of Burfordville was arrested on a Perry County, Missouri, warrant for three counts of burglary and stealing.

Misty L. Stewart-Mims, 39, of Cape girardeau was arrested on suspicion of unlawful possession of a firearm and possession of a controlled substance.

Nathan R. Donnini, 26, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for probation violation for first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle and possession of a controlled substance.

Levi R. Elledge, 41, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of first-degree trespassing.

Theon D. Mackins, 35, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Wayne County warrant for failure to appear for non-support and a St. Charles, Missouri, warranted for failure to appear on three counts of non-support.

Jason D. Goodman, 38, of Jackson was arrested on Cape Girardeau County warrants for possession of a controlled substance, second-degree burglary and stealing and failure to obey judge's orders for possession of controlled substance.

Krisinda L. Cook, 44, of Jackson was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for stealing.

Rachelle D. Ing, 17, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of fourth-degree domestic assault.

Loretta C. Jones, 39, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of driving while revoked/driving while suspended.

Jason W. Steiler, 37, of Perryville, Missouri, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for probation violation for violation of court order.