Arrests

Brook J. Leverich, 31, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of stealing.

Jerry E. Pinkston, 57, of Bloomfield, Missouri, was arrested on a Stoddard County, Missouri, warrant for failure to obey judge's orders for delivering a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance and unlawful use of a weapon.

Brent V. Smith, 28, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of first-degree domestic assault, first-degree harassment and second-degree stalking.

Bruce W. Reimann, 62, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for first-degree property damage.

Cameron R. Pope, 33, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of driving while revoked/suspended, failure to register motor vehicle and failure to maintain financial responsibility.

David A. Fee, 36, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of resisting/interfering with arrest and a probation violation, stealing and resisting arrest.

Bobby L. Ford Jr., 40, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Greene County, Missouri, warrant for failure to appear for non-support.

Aaron W. Gordon, 31, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Scott County warrant for receiving stolen property.