July 30, 2019

Police report 7-30-19

CAPE GIRARDEAU The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt. Arrests n Bradley Wyss, 42, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of a drug violation. n Jeremy King, 38, of Jackson was arrested on a warrant...

CAPE GIRARDEAU

The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

  • Bradley Wyss, 42, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of a drug violation.
  • Jeremy King, 38, of Jackson was arrested on a warrant.

Assaults

  • Assault was reported in the 1300 block of Missoruri Avenue.
  • A sexual offense was reported in the 1700 block of Westwood Drive.
  • Assault was reported in the 2000 block of Thilenius Street.

Thefts

  • Theft was reported in the 300 block of North Kingshighway.
  • Theft was reported in the 1700 block of Independence Street.
  • Theft was reported in the 10 block of South Benton Street.
  • Burglary was reported in the 2300 block of Bloomfield Street.
  • Burglary was reported in the 100 block of South Hanover Street.
  • Theft was reported in the 2800 block of Themis Street.
  • Theft was reported in the 1400 block of South West End Boulevard.

Miscellaneous

  • A drug violation was reported on South Plaza Way. Suspect was in custody.
  • Child abuse was reported in the 3000 block of Mimosa Drive.
  • A drug violation was reported ar Rand Street and Green Acres Drive. Suspect was in custody.
  • Property damage was reported in the 1500 block of North Kingshighway.
  • Property damage was reported in the 2100 block of William Street.
  • A weapons violation was reported in the 200 block of Themis Street.

JACKSON

The Jackson Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrest

  • Drake Winschel, 19, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of possession of alcohol by a minor.
  • Matthew Barnes, 18, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of possession of alcohol by a minor.

Theft

  • Theft was reported in the 3000 block of East Jackson Boulevard.

Miscellaneous

  • Property damage was reported in the area of Parkview Street and Hubble Creek.
  • Property damage was reported in the area of East Madison and South High streets.
  • Property damage was reported in the 100 block of East Adams Street.
  • Trespassing was reported in the 300 block of Greensferry Road.
  • Domestic disturbance was reported in the 700 block of West Adams Street.
  • Domestic disturbance was reported in the 4600 block of Greenwood Circle.
Police/Fire Reports

