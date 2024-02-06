Police report 7-30-19

CAPE GIRARDEAU
The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
- Bradley Wyss, 42, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of a drug violation.
- Jeremy King, 38, of Jackson was arrested on a warrant.
Assaults
- Assault was reported in the 1300 block of Missoruri Avenue.
- A sexual offense was reported in the 1700 block of Westwood Drive.
- Assault was reported in the 2000 block of Thilenius Street.
Thefts
- Theft was reported in the 300 block of North Kingshighway.
- Theft was reported in the 1700 block of Independence Street.
- Theft was reported in the 10 block of South Benton Street.
- Burglary was reported in the 2300 block of Bloomfield Street.
- Burglary was reported in the 100 block of South Hanover Street.
- Theft was reported in the 2800 block of Themis Street.
- Theft was reported in the 1400 block of South West End Boulevard.
Miscellaneous
- A drug violation was reported on South Plaza Way. Suspect was in custody.
- Child abuse was reported in the 3000 block of Mimosa Drive.
- A drug violation was reported ar Rand Street and Green Acres Drive. Suspect was in custody.
- Property damage was reported in the 1500 block of North Kingshighway.
- Property damage was reported in the 2100 block of William Street.
- A weapons violation was reported in the 200 block of Themis Street.
JACKSON
The Jackson Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrest
- Drake Winschel, 19, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of possession of alcohol by a minor.
- Matthew Barnes, 18, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of possession of alcohol by a minor.
Theft
- Theft was reported in the 3000 block of East Jackson Boulevard.
Miscellaneous
- Property damage was reported in the area of Parkview Street and Hubble Creek.
- Property damage was reported in the area of East Madison and South High streets.
- Property damage was reported in the 100 block of East Adams Street.
- Trespassing was reported in the 300 block of Greensferry Road.
- Domestic disturbance was reported in the 700 block of West Adams Street.
- Domestic disturbance was reported in the 4600 block of Greenwood Circle.