Police report 7-3-22

CAPE GIRARDEAU
Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrest does not imply guilt.
Arrests
- A warrant arrest was reported.
- A Scott County warrant arrest was reported on Independence Street.
- A warrant arrest was reported on Marlin Drive.
- A warrant arrest was reported.
- A warrant arrest was reported on Perryville Road.
- A warrant arrest was reported.
- A warrant arrest and theft of a vehicle were reported on South Sprigg Street.
- A warrant arrest was reported.
- A warrant arrest was reported on Broadway.
- A warrant arrest was reported on Cape Meadows Circle.
- A warrant arrest was reported on North Main Street.
Assaults
- Second-degree domestic assault was reported on Westridge Drive.
- third-degree assault was reported on Hackberry Street.
- Fourth-degree domestic assault was reported.
- Fourth-degree domestic assault was reported on Locust Street.
DWI
- Driving while intoxicated, operating a vehicle on the highway without valid license, failure to maintain financial responsibility and failed to drive on right half of roadway were reported on North Cape Rock Road.
Thefts
- Theft was reported on Independence Street.
- Theft was reported.
- Theft was reported on Charles Street.
- Burglary was reported on North Fountain Street.
- Theft from a vehicle was reported on South Kingshighway.
- First-degree burglary was reported on William Street.
- Second-degree burglary was reported.
- Stealing and property damage was reported.
Miscellaneous
- Property damage was reported on Whitener Street.
- Fraud was reported on Perryville Road.
- Fraud was reported.
- Shots fire were reported on Patricia Street.
- Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on Marlin Drive.
- Fraud was reported.
- Possession of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid of 11 to 35 grams was reported on Rush H. Limbaugh Jr. Memorial Drive.
- Property damage was reported on Whitener Street.
- Fireworks violation was reported on Emily Court.
- Fireworks violation was reported on Bloomfield Street.
- Failure to possess or display rabies tag and follow leash requirements were reported on South Ellis Street.
Cape Girardeau County
Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office released the following items. Arrest does not imply guilt.
DWI
- Stacy R. Winchel, 47, of Frohna, Missouri, was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
Arrests
- William G. Driskell, 26, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of resisting arrest, second-degree domestic assault, possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid, and a Cape Girardeau County warrant for stealing and second-degree property damage.
- Furry L. Clevenger, 27, of Ironton, Missouri, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for probation violation for driving while revoked/suspended and no insurance.
- William G. Frame, 36, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of driving while revoked/suspended and a Jackson Police Department warrant for traffic offense.
- Kevin R. Coomer, 39, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of making a terrorist threat and first-degree trespassing.
- Koby F. Drury, 20, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of possession of liquor by a minor, possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Leonard J. Pollard, 34, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to appear for possession of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid 11 to 35 grams.
- Laurie R. Johnson, 43, of Oak Ridge was arrested on suspicion of resisting/interfering with arrest, second-degree endangering the welfare of a child, and a Cape Girardeau County warrant for probation violation for driving while intoxicated and resisting/interfering with arrest.
- Joseph C. Mosley, 43, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of second-degree domestic assault.
- Dorothy E. Meshell, 41, of Houston, Texas, was arrested on suspicion of driving while revoked/suspended.