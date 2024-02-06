Police report 7-28-19

The Jackson Police Department released the following items. Arrest does not imply guilt.

Arrest

Tracy Gonz, 56, of Ste. Genevieve, Missouri, was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance.

Assault

An assault reported in the area of West Main Street and South High Street.

Miscellaneous

Trespassing was reported in the 300 block of East Jackson Boulevard.

Property Damage reported in the 100 block of Tracy Street.

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY

The Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

Dennis K. Thiele, 61, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for a probation violation.

Yukondra L. Schearf, 40, of Advance, Missouri, was arrested on suspicion of third-degree domestic assault.

Jason L. Vermillion, 39, of Chaffee, Missouri, was arrested on Cape Girardeau County warrants for failure to appear.

Megan M. Jones, 31, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Stoddard County, Missouri, warrant for a probation violation.

Levi C. Canoy, 31, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for a probation violation.

Kent L. Volkerding, 38, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of fourth-degree domestic assault.

Zecharaiah L. James, 41, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of violating an order of protection.

Wesley J. Engram, 24, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of driving while revoked/driving while suspended and a Union County, Illinois, warrant for a traffic offense.

Zachariah A. Geiser, 25, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of first-degree trespassing and second-degree property damage.

Kimberly A. Rollet, 54, of Ellis Grove, Illinois, was arrested on Cape Girardeau County warrants for failure to appear.

Gabrielle L. Brewer, 29, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of operating a vehicle on the highway without a valid license and no vehicle/trailer registration.