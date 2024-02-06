Police report 7-28-19

CAPE GIRARDEAU
The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
- Christopher Hughes, 33, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant.
- Herman Gardner II, 39, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant.
- Joshua Ray, 29, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant.
- Devon Smith, 23, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant.
- Kyle David, 33, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant.
Summons
- Gregory N. Benn, 59, address unknown, was issued a summons for trespassing.
Thefts
- Stealing was reported in the 1600 block of Kingsway Drive.
- Stealing was reported in the 1000 block of South Silver Springs Road.
Miscellaneous
- Property damage was reported in the 600 block of South Park Avenue.
- Property damage was reported in the 300 block of North Frederick Street.
JACKSON
The Jackson Police Department released the following items. Arrest does not imply guilt.
Arrest
- Tracy Gonz, 56, of Ste. Genevieve, Missouri, was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance.
Assault
- An assault reported in the area of West Main Street and South High Street.
Miscellaneous
- Property Damage reported in the 100 block of Tracy Street.
- Trespassing was reported in the 300 block of East Jackson Boulevard.
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY
The Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
- Dennis K. Thiele, 61, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for a probation violation.
- Yukondra L. Schearf, 40, of Advance, Missouri, was arrested on suspicion of third-degree domestic assault.
- Jason L. Vermillion, 39, of Chaffee, Missouri, was arrested on Cape Girardeau County warrants for failure to appear.
- Megan M. Jones, 31, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Stoddard County, Missouri, warrant for a probation violation.
- Levi C. Canoy, 31, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for a probation violation.
- Kent L. Volkerding, 38, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of fourth-degree domestic assault.
- Zecharaiah L. James, 41, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of violating an order of protection.
- Wesley J. Engram, 24, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of driving while revoked/driving while suspended and a Union County, Illinois, warrant for a traffic offense.
- Zachariah A. Geiser, 25, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of first-degree trespassing and second-degree property damage.
- Kimberly A. Rollet, 54, of Ellis Grove, Illinois, was arrested on Cape Girardeau County warrants for failure to appear.
- Gabrielle L. Brewer, 29, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of operating a vehicle on the highway without a valid license and no vehicle/trailer registration.
- James A. Turnbough, 64, of Jackson was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to obey judge's orders.