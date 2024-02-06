All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
July 25, 2023

Police report 7-25-23

CAPE GIRARDEAU Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt. Arrests n A warrant arrest was reported on North Fountain Street. n A warrant arrest was reported on Marietta Street. n A warrant arrest was reported on South Pacific Street...

CAPE GIRARDEAU

Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

  • A warrant arrest was reported on North Fountain Street.
  • A warrant arrest was reported on Marietta Street.
  • A warrant arrest was reported on South Pacific Street.
  • A warrant arrest was reported on South Ranney Avenue.
  • A warrant arrest was reported on North Main Street.
  • A warrant arrest was reported on South Kingshighway.
  • A warrant arrest was reported on Independence Street.
  • A warrant arrest was reported.
  • A warrant arrest was reported on North Sprigg Street.
  • A warrant arrest was reported.
  • A warrant arrest was reported on North Park Avenue.

Assaults

  • Fourth-degree domestic assault was reported on Whitener Street.
  • Third-degree domestic assault was reported on Themis Street.
  • Third-degree domestic assault was reported on South Park Avenue.

DWIs

  • Driving while intoxicated and following too close were reported on Independence Street.
  • Driving while intoxicated and child custody violation were reported on North Middle Street.

Thefts

  • Shoplifting was reported on William Street.
  • Theft was reported.
  • Second-degree burglary and second-degree property damage were reported on Cape LaCroix Road.
  • Stealing and fraudulent use of a credit/debit device were reported.
  • Theft was reported.
  • Theft was reported on William Street.
  • Burglary and second-degree trespassing were reported on Edgewood Road.
  • Shoplifting was reported on William Street.
  • Theft of a motor vehicle/aircraft/watercraft was reported on North Ellis Street.
  • Shoplifting was reported on William Street.
  • Stealing and fourth-degree domestic assault were reported on Good Hope Street.
  • Theft from a motor vehicle and fraudulent use of a credit/debit device were reported.
  • Stealing, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance were reported on Veterans Memorial Drive.
  • Theft from a vehicle and theft of a motor vehicle/aircraft/watercraft were reported on Washington Avenue.
  • Possession of a controlled substance and driving while revoked/suspended were reported on South Pacific Street.

Miscellaneous

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
  • Resisting/interfering with arrest, detention or stop was reported on South Pacific Street.
  • Delivery or possession of a controlled substance at a county/private jail/correction center except with a written prescription and first-degree trespassing were reported on Broadway.
  • Fraud was reported.
  • First-degree harassment was reported on Broadway.
  • First-degree trespassing was reported on William Street.
  • First-degree trespassing was reported.
  • First-degree trespassing and resisting/interfering with arrest were reported on North Sprigg Street.
  • Second-degree tampering with a motor vehicle and possession of defaced firearm were reported on Themis Street.
  • Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on South Hanover Street.
  • Fraud was reported on Randol Avenue.
  • Property damage was reported.

JACKSON

Jackson Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

  • Christina Strubberg, 51, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance.
  • Timothy Moyer, 24, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon.
  • Jennifer Redmon, 44, of Oran, Missouri, was arrested on a Jackson warrant.
  • Ashley Rutherford, 21, of Advance, Missouri, was arrested on two Jackson warrants.
  • Airianna McCoy, 25, of Marble Hill, Missouri, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and endangering the welfare of a child.
  • Ian Saputo, 42, of Leopold, Missouri, was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and endangering the welfare of a child.

DWI

  • Bryan Gohn, 45, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and failure to use signal.

Theft

  • Theft was reported in the 3000 block of East Jackson Boulevard.

Miscellaneous

  • Property damage was reported in the 1800 block of Lewis Drive.
  • Fraud was reported in the 3000 block of East Jackson Boulevard.
Story Tags
Police/Fire Reports

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Police/Fire ReportsJune 6
Fire report 6-6-24
Police/Fire ReportsJune 6
Police report 6-6-24
Police/Fire ReportsJune 5
Police report 6-5-24
Police/Fire ReportsJune 5
Fire report 6-5-24
Police/Fire ReportsJune 4
Police report 6-4-24
Police/Fire ReportsJune 4
Fire report 6-4-24
Police/Fire ReportsMay 31
Police report 5-31-24
Police/Fire ReportsMay 31
Fire report 5-31-24
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy