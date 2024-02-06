Police report 7-25-23

CAPE GIRARDEAU
Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
- A warrant arrest was reported on North Fountain Street.
- A warrant arrest was reported on Marietta Street.
- A warrant arrest was reported on South Pacific Street.
- A warrant arrest was reported on South Ranney Avenue.
- A warrant arrest was reported on North Main Street.
- A warrant arrest was reported on South Kingshighway.
- A warrant arrest was reported on Independence Street.
- A warrant arrest was reported.
- A warrant arrest was reported on North Sprigg Street.
- A warrant arrest was reported.
- A warrant arrest was reported on North Park Avenue.
Assaults
- Fourth-degree domestic assault was reported on Whitener Street.
- Third-degree domestic assault was reported on Themis Street.
- Third-degree domestic assault was reported on South Park Avenue.
DWIs
- Driving while intoxicated and following too close were reported on Independence Street.
- Driving while intoxicated and child custody violation were reported on North Middle Street.
Thefts
- Shoplifting was reported on William Street.
- Theft was reported.
- Second-degree burglary and second-degree property damage were reported on Cape LaCroix Road.
- Stealing and fraudulent use of a credit/debit device were reported.
- Theft was reported.
- Theft was reported on William Street.
- Burglary and second-degree trespassing were reported on Edgewood Road.
- Shoplifting was reported on William Street.
- Theft of a motor vehicle/aircraft/watercraft was reported on North Ellis Street.
- Shoplifting was reported on William Street.
- Stealing and fourth-degree domestic assault were reported on Good Hope Street.
- Theft from a motor vehicle and fraudulent use of a credit/debit device were reported.
- Stealing, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance were reported on Veterans Memorial Drive.
- Theft from a vehicle and theft of a motor vehicle/aircraft/watercraft were reported on Washington Avenue.
- Possession of a controlled substance and driving while revoked/suspended were reported on South Pacific Street.
Miscellaneous
- Resisting/interfering with arrest, detention or stop was reported on South Pacific Street.
- Delivery or possession of a controlled substance at a county/private jail/correction center except with a written prescription and first-degree trespassing were reported on Broadway.
- Fraud was reported.
- First-degree harassment was reported on Broadway.
- First-degree trespassing was reported on William Street.
- First-degree trespassing was reported.
- First-degree trespassing and resisting/interfering with arrest were reported on North Sprigg Street.
- Second-degree tampering with a motor vehicle and possession of defaced firearm were reported on Themis Street.
- Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on South Hanover Street.
- Fraud was reported on Randol Avenue.
- Property damage was reported.
JACKSON
Jackson Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
- Christina Strubberg, 51, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance.
- Timothy Moyer, 24, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon.
- Jennifer Redmon, 44, of Oran, Missouri, was arrested on a Jackson warrant.
- Ashley Rutherford, 21, of Advance, Missouri, was arrested on two Jackson warrants.
- Airianna McCoy, 25, of Marble Hill, Missouri, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and endangering the welfare of a child.
- Ian Saputo, 42, of Leopold, Missouri, was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and endangering the welfare of a child.
DWI
- Bryan Gohn, 45, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and failure to use signal.
Theft
- Theft was reported in the 3000 block of East Jackson Boulevard.
Miscellaneous
- Property damage was reported in the 1800 block of Lewis Drive.
- Fraud was reported in the 3000 block of East Jackson Boulevard.