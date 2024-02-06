All sections
blotterJuly 27, 2021
Police report 7-25-21
JACKSON

The Jackson Police Department released the following items. Arrest does not imply guilt.

Arrest

  • Ethan Pack, 35, of Jackson was arrested on a Dexter, Missouri, warrant.

Thefts

  • Theft was reported in the 1200 block of Highland Drive.
  • Theft was reported in the 1100 block of Cherokee Street.
  • Theft was reported in the 3500 block of Ridge Road.
Miscellaneous

  • Fraud was reported in the 800 block of North Farmington Road.

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY

Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Department released the following items. Arrest does not imply guilt.

Arrests

  • James E. Trigg, 63, of Owensville, Missouri, was arrested on a Jefferson County, Missouri, warrant for failure to appear for obstruction.
  • Adelyne F. Tillman, 22, of Millersville was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to maintain financial responsibility, driving without a valid licence and failure to display license plate.
  • Randy G. Lewis Jr., 38, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Scott County warrant for obstruction-resist, failure to stop for stop sign and expired registration.
  • Dale E. Coleman Jr., 28, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Probation and Parole warrant for family offense.
