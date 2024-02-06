Police report 7-25-21

JACKSON
The Jackson Police Department released the following items. Arrest does not imply guilt.
Arrest
- Ethan Pack, 35, of Jackson was arrested on a Dexter, Missouri, warrant.
Thefts
- Theft was reported in the 1200 block of Highland Drive.
- Theft was reported in the 1100 block of Cherokee Street.
- Theft was reported in the 3500 block of Ridge Road.
Miscellaneous
- Fraud was reported in the 800 block of North Farmington Road.
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY
Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Department released the following items. Arrest does not imply guilt.
Arrests
- James E. Trigg, 63, of Owensville, Missouri, was arrested on a Jefferson County, Missouri, warrant for failure to appear for obstruction.
- Adelyne F. Tillman, 22, of Millersville was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to maintain financial responsibility, driving without a valid licence and failure to display license plate.
- Randy G. Lewis Jr., 38, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Scott County warrant for obstruction-resist, failure to stop for stop sign and expired registration.
- Dale E. Coleman Jr., 28, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Probation and Parole warrant for family offense.