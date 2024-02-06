Police report 7-24-22

Theft of a motor vehicle/aircraft/watercraft was reported on South Missouri Avenue.

Theft of a motor vehicle/aircraft/watercraft was reported on South Missouri Avenue.

Theft from a vehicle was reported on Ferndale Drive.

Theft from a vehicle was reported on Ferndale Drive.

Theft from a vehicle was reported on Anthony Drive.

Theft from a vehicle was reported on Anthony Drive.

Theft from a vehicle was reported on Anthony Drive.

Theft from a vehicle was reported on Anthony Drive.

Theft of a motor vehicle/watercraft/aircraft was reported on Stoddard Street.

Theft of a motor vehicle/watercraft/aircraft was reported on Stoddard Street.

Theft from a vehicle was reported on Percy Drive.

Theft from a vehicle was reported on Percy Drive.

Theft of a motor vehicle/watercraft/aircraft was reported on North Henderson Avenue.

Theft of a motor vehicle/watercraft/aircraft was reported on North Henderson Avenue.

Theft was reported on Bellevue Street.

Theft was reported on Bellevue Street.

Burglary was reported on Greenbrier Drive.

Burglary was reported on Greenbrier Drive.

Theft of motor vehicle/aircraft/watercraft was reported on Star Vue Court.

Theft of motor vehicle/aircraft/watercraft was reported on Star Vue Court.

Miscellaneous

Probation violation was reported on William Street.

Probation/parole violation was reported.

Fraud was reported.

Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on Hopper Road.

Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on Shirley Drive.

Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on South Plaza Way.

Possession of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid of 11 to 35 grams was reported.

Tampering with physical evidence in felony prosecution, possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia were reported on North Fountain Street.

Leaving the scene of an accident was reported.

Shots fired, unlawful use of weapon and discharging into home, motor vehicle or other transportation method were reported on Fountain Street.

Ex parte or full order protection violation was reported on South Ellis Street.

Leaving the scene of an accident was reported.

Display of certain prohibited items was reported on North Spanish Street.

Display of certain prohibited items and failure to maintain property free of litter were reported on Albert Street.