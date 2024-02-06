Police report 7-24-22

CAPE GIRARDEAU
Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrest does not imply guilt.
Arrests
- A warrant arrest was reported.
- A warrant arrest was reported on Independence Street.
- A warrant arrest was reported.
- A warrant arrest was reported.
- A warrant arrest was reported.
Assault
- Assault was reported on Lacey Street.
Thefts
- Theft of motor vehicle/aircraft/watercraft was reported on Star Vue Court.
- Theft was reported.
- Burglary was reported on Greenbrier Drive.
- Theft was reported on Bellevue Street.
- Theft of a motor vehicle/watercraft/aircraft was reported on North Henderson Avenue.
- Theft from a vehicle was reported on Percy Drive.
- Theft of a motor vehicle/watercraft/aircraft was reported on Stoddard Street.
- Theft from a vehicle was reported on Anthony Drive.
- Theft from a vehicle was reported on Ferndale Drive.
- Theft of a motor vehicle/aircraft/watercraft was reported on South Missouri Avenue.
Miscellaneous
- Probation violation was reported on William Street.
- Probation/parole violation was reported.
- Fraud was reported.
- Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on Hopper Road.
- Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on Shirley Drive.
- Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on South Plaza Way.
- Possession of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid of 11 to 35 grams was reported.
- Tampering with physical evidence in felony prosecution, possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia were reported on North Fountain Street.
- Leaving the scene of an accident was reported.
- Shots fired, unlawful use of weapon and discharging into home, motor vehicle or other transportation method were reported on Fountain Street.
- Ex parte or full order protection violation was reported on South Ellis Street.
- Leaving the scene of an accident was reported.
- Display of certain prohibited items was reported on North Spanish Street.
- Display of certain prohibited items and failure to maintain property free of litter were reported on Albert Street.
- Fraud was reported on Penny Avenue.
Cape Girardeau County
Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office released the following items. Arrest does not imply guilt.
Arrests
- Amber D. Chasteen, 32, of Benton, Missouri, was arrested on a Probation and Parole warrant for probation violation for fraudulent use of credit/debit device.
- Stephanie R Holt, 52, of Bell City, Missouri, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for driver/front seat passenger failure to wear safety belt and a Scott County warrant for driver/front seat passenger failure to wear safety belt.
- Jeremy L. Duke, 38, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Dunklin County warrant for possession of controlled substance.
- James L. Randol, 63, of Jackson was arrested on a Probation and Parole District 22 warrant for probation violation for sexual assault.