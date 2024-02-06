All sections
July 23, 2022

Police report 7-24-22

CAPE GIRARDEAU

Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrest does not imply guilt.

Arrests

  • A warrant arrest was reported.
  • A warrant arrest was reported on Independence Street.
  • A warrant arrest was reported.
  • A warrant arrest was reported.
  • A warrant arrest was reported.

Assault

  • Assault was reported on Lacey Street.

Thefts

  • Theft of motor vehicle/aircraft/watercraft was reported on Star Vue Court.
  • Theft was reported.
  • Burglary was reported on Greenbrier Drive.
  • Theft was reported on Bellevue Street.
  • Theft of a motor vehicle/watercraft/aircraft was reported on North Henderson Avenue.
  • Theft from a vehicle was reported on Percy Drive.
  • Theft of a motor vehicle/watercraft/aircraft was reported on Stoddard Street.
  • Theft from a vehicle was reported on Anthony Drive.
  • Theft from a vehicle was reported on Anthony Drive.
  • Theft from a vehicle was reported on Ferndale Drive.
  • Theft of a motor vehicle/aircraft/watercraft was reported on South Missouri Avenue.

Miscellaneous

  • Probation violation was reported on William Street.
  • Probation/parole violation was reported.
  • Fraud was reported.
  • Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on Hopper Road.
  • Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on Shirley Drive.
  • Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on South Plaza Way.
  • Possession of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid of 11 to 35 grams was reported.
  • Tampering with physical evidence in felony prosecution, possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia were reported on North Fountain Street.
  • Leaving the scene of an accident was reported.
  • Shots fired, unlawful use of weapon and discharging into home, motor vehicle or other transportation method were reported on Fountain Street.
  • Ex parte or full order protection violation was reported on South Ellis Street.
  • Leaving the scene of an accident was reported.
  • Display of certain prohibited items was reported on North Spanish Street.
  • Display of certain prohibited items and failure to maintain property free of litter were reported on Albert Street.
  • Fraud was reported on Penny Avenue.

Cape Girardeau County

Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office released the following items. Arrest does not imply guilt.

Arrests

  • Amber D. Chasteen, 32, of Benton, Missouri, was arrested on a Probation and Parole warrant for probation violation for fraudulent use of credit/debit device.
  • Stephanie R Holt, 52, of Bell City, Missouri, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for driver/front seat passenger failure to wear safety belt and a Scott County warrant for driver/front seat passenger failure to wear safety belt.
  • Jeremy L. Duke, 38, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Dunklin County warrant for possession of controlled substance.
  • James L. Randol, 63, of Jackson was arrested on a Probation and Parole District 22 warrant for probation violation for sexual assault.
Police/Fire Reports

