July 25, 2020

Police report 7/24/20

CAPE GIRARDEAU Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Assaults n Assault was reported in the 1400 block of North Water Street. n Assault was reported in the 2000 block of Old Sprigg Street Road. n Assault was reported in the 1100 block of William Street...

CAPE GIRARDEAU

Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items.

Assaults

  • Assault was reported in the 1400 block of North Water Street.
  • Assault was reported in the 2000 block of Old Sprigg Street Road.
  • Assault was reported in the 1100 block of William Street.
  • Assault was reported in the 500 block of South Middle Street.
  • Assault was reported in the 2500 block of Maria Louise Lane.
  • Assault was reported in the 1100 block of South Ellis Street.

Thefts

  • Larceny was reported in the 1200 block of North Spanish Street.
  • Theft was reported in the 900 block of South Pacific Street.
  • Larceny was reported in the 3400 block of William Street.
  • Larceny was reported in the 1200 block of South Kingshighway.
  • Larceny was reported in the 200 block of Shirley Drive.

Miscellaneous

  • Disorderly conduct was reported on North Henderson Avenue.
  • Property damage was reported in the 2700 block of Hawthorne Road.

JACKSON

The Jackson Police Department released the following items. Arrest does not imply guilt.

DWIs

  • Alvizo Fernando, 24, of Burfordville was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and failure to drive in single lane.
  • Clifford Parish Jr., 52, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
Arrests

  • Doyle Crow, 53, of Cape Girardeau was issued a citation for failure to register a motor vehicle and arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant.
  • Ryan Bomar, 36, of Jackson was arrested on a Stoddard County warrant.
  • Nathan Oxley, 36, of Jackson was arrested on Alexander County, Illinois, warrant.

Assault

  • Assault was reported in the 1600 block of Cedar Street.

Thefts

  • Theft was reported in the 1800 block of Kimbel Lane.
  • Theft was reported in the 600 block of Mulberry Street.
  • Theft was reported in the 700 block of Broadridge Drive
  • Theft was reported in the 1500 block of Old Cape Road.
  • Theft was reported in the 1200 block of East Main Street.
  • Theft was reported in the 600 block of West Independence Street.
  • Theft was reported in the 2000 block of Old Toll Road.
  • Burglary was reported in the 3500 block of East Jackson Boulevard.

Miscellaneous

  • Peace disturbance was reported in the 100 block of North Neal Street.
  • Peace disturbance was reported in the 1100 block of Old Cape Road.
  • Domestic disturbance was reported in the 1700 block of Columbia Drive.
  • Domestic disturbance was reported in the 600 block of Abbie Court.
  • Domestic disturbance was reported in the 1400 block of East Main Street.
  • Domestic disturbance was reported in the 100 block of North Georgia Street.
  • Domestic disturbance was reported in the 500 block of White Oak Street.
  • Harassment was reported in the 700 block of East Independence Street.
  • Harassment was reported in the 500 block of West Main Street.
  • Fraud was reported in the 800 block of Eastview Court.
  • Fraud was reported in the 1000 block of West Jackson Boulevard.
  • Trespassing was reported in the 100 block of North Bast Street.

Cape Girardeau County

The Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Department released the following item. Arrest does not imply guilt.

Arrests

  • Samuel S. Sparks, 62, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of first-degree arson.
  • Theon D. Makins, 36, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of second-degree domestic assault.
Police/Fire Reports

