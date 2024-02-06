Police report 7/24/20

CAPE GIRARDEAU
Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items.
Assaults
- Assault was reported in the 1400 block of North Water Street.
- Assault was reported in the 2000 block of Old Sprigg Street Road.
- Assault was reported in the 1100 block of William Street.
- Assault was reported in the 500 block of South Middle Street.
- Assault was reported in the 2500 block of Maria Louise Lane.
- Assault was reported in the 1100 block of South Ellis Street.
Thefts
- Larceny was reported in the 1200 block of North Spanish Street.
- Theft was reported in the 900 block of South Pacific Street.
- Larceny was reported in the 3400 block of William Street.
- Larceny was reported in the 1200 block of South Kingshighway.
- Larceny was reported in the 200 block of Shirley Drive.
Miscellaneous
- Disorderly conduct was reported on North Henderson Avenue.
- Property damage was reported in the 2700 block of Hawthorne Road.
JACKSON
The Jackson Police Department released the following items. Arrest does not imply guilt.
DWIs
- Alvizo Fernando, 24, of Burfordville was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and failure to drive in single lane.
- Clifford Parish Jr., 52, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
Arrests
- Doyle Crow, 53, of Cape Girardeau was issued a citation for failure to register a motor vehicle and arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant.
- Ryan Bomar, 36, of Jackson was arrested on a Stoddard County warrant.
- Nathan Oxley, 36, of Jackson was arrested on Alexander County, Illinois, warrant.
Assault
- Assault was reported in the 1600 block of Cedar Street.
Thefts
- Theft was reported in the 1800 block of Kimbel Lane.
- Theft was reported in the 600 block of Mulberry Street.
- Theft was reported in the 700 block of Broadridge Drive
- Theft was reported in the 1500 block of Old Cape Road.
- Theft was reported in the 1200 block of East Main Street.
- Theft was reported in the 600 block of West Independence Street.
- Theft was reported in the 2000 block of Old Toll Road.
- Burglary was reported in the 3500 block of East Jackson Boulevard.
Miscellaneous
- Peace disturbance was reported in the 100 block of North Neal Street.
- Peace disturbance was reported in the 1100 block of Old Cape Road.
- Domestic disturbance was reported in the 1700 block of Columbia Drive.
- Domestic disturbance was reported in the 600 block of Abbie Court.
- Domestic disturbance was reported in the 1400 block of East Main Street.
- Domestic disturbance was reported in the 100 block of North Georgia Street.
- Domestic disturbance was reported in the 500 block of White Oak Street.
- Harassment was reported in the 700 block of East Independence Street.
- Harassment was reported in the 500 block of West Main Street.
- Fraud was reported in the 800 block of Eastview Court.
- Fraud was reported in the 1000 block of West Jackson Boulevard.
- Trespassing was reported in the 100 block of North Bast Street.
Cape Girardeau County
The Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Department released the following item. Arrest does not imply guilt.
Arrests
- Samuel S. Sparks, 62, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of first-degree arson.
- Theon D. Makins, 36, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of second-degree domestic assault.