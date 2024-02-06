Police report 7-23-23

CAPE GIRARDEAU
Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrest does not imply guilt.
Arrests
- A warrant arrest was reported on William Street.
- A warrant arrest was reported.
- A warrant arrest was reported.
- A warrant arrest was reported.
Assault
- Fourth-degree domestic assault was reported on Merriwether Street.
Thefts
- Second-degree burglary and theft from a building were reported on North Henderson Avenue.
- Theft from a motor vehicle was reported on Albert Rasche Drive.
- Burglary was reported on Lexington Avenue.
- Shoplifting was reported on Bloomfield Street.
- Theft from a motor vehicle was reported on Perryville Road.
- Shoplifting was reported on William Street.
- First-degree burglary and second-degree endangering the welfare of a child were reported.
Miscellaneous
- Fraud was reported on South Silver Springs Road.
- Tampering with a motor vehicle was reported on North Frederick Street.
- First-degree trespassing was reported on William Street.
- Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on North Spring Avenue.
- First-degree trespassing was reported.
- Maintenance of nuisance, property free of litter and display of certain prohibited items were reported on South Sprigg Street.
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY
Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
- Antonio L. Long, 34, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to appear for failure to register motor vehicle
- Sarah E. Hoffman, 37, of Oak Ridge was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County for failure to appear for traffic violation of passing vehicle on right and traveled off main portion of road.
- Jason L. Roberson, 46, of Delta was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to appear for failure to wear seatbelt.
- Markie S. Knupp, 44, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for probation violation for driving while intoxicated.
- Michael E. Rutherford, 49, of Gypsy, Missouri, was arrested on a Bollinger County warrant for probation violation for first-degree assault.
- Rebekah N Boomer, 38, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Probation and Parole warrant for parole violation for amphetamine possession.
- Dakota J. Tofi, 36, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for two counts of first-degree endangering the welfare of a child.
- Russell S. Jackmann, 63, of Millersville was arrested on suspicion of driving while revoked/suspended.