Larceny was reported in the 900 block of College Street.

Theft was reported in the 200 block of South Ellis Street.

Theft was reported in the 2000 block of North Kingshighway.

Theft was reported in the 1900 block of Delwin Street.

Theft was reported in the 2800 block of Whitener Street.

Theft was reported.

Shoplifting was reported in the 3400 block of William Street.

Larceny was reported in the 900 block of Broadway.

Burglary was reported in the 2100 block of Merriwether Street.

Shoplifting was reported in the 3400 block of William Street.

Larceny was reported in the 700 block of South Sprigg Street.