Police report 7-18-23

JACKSON

Jackson Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

Kedron Jones, 47, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while driver's license suspended/revoked and failure to register a motor vehicle.

Edward Philpott, 47, of Mansfield, Missouri, was arrested on suspicion of trespassing.

David Knight, 31, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while driver's license suspended/revoked.

Damien McElhaney, 35, of Jackson was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant.

Michael Goodson, 64, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of domestic assault.

Anthony Ware, 30, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of two counts of assault, domestic assault and resisting arrest.

Cody Whitlock, 23, of Scott City was arrested on a Stoddard County warrant.

Darius Pullen, 23, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on two Jackson warrants.

Kaylynn Bridges, 21, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while driver's license suspended/revoked.

Larry Tanner, 35, of Advance, Missouri, was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while driver's license suspended/revoked.