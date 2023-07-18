Police report 7-18-23

CAPE GIRARDEAU
Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
- A warrant arrest was reported on South Sprigg Street.
- A warrant arrest was reported on Whitener Street.
- A warrant arrest was reported on South Silver Springs Road.
- A warrant arrest was reported on North Sprigg Street.
Assaults
- First-degree or attempted serious physical injury on special victim, armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon were reported on South Mount Auburn Road.
- Fourth-degree assault and first-degree trespassing were reported on William Street.
Thefts
- Theft from a motor vehicle was reported on North Sprigg Street.
- Theft from a vehicle was reported on East Rodney Drive.
- Theft from a motor vehicle and receiving stolen property were reported.
- Shoplifting was reported on William Street.
- Stealing firearm/explosive weapon/ammonium nitrate from a motor vehicle was reported on Montgomery Street.
- Theft of a motor vehicle/aircraft/watercraft was reported on North Sunset Boulevard.
- Shoplifting was reported on William Street.
Miscellaneous
- First-degree trespassing was reported on William Street.
- Forgery and fraud were reported on North Kingshighway.
- Second-degree property damage was reported on Shawnee Parkway.
- Misusing 911, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance were reported on Louis Street.
- Maintenance of nuisance (inoperable vehicle), parking in front yard, maintaining property free of litter, trash out too early not in proper contain/placement and displaying of certain prohibited items were reported on Lexington Avenue.
- Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on North Main Street.
- Domestic disturbance was reported.
JACKSON
Jackson Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
- Kedron Jones, 47, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while driver's license suspended/revoked and failure to register a motor vehicle.
- Edward Philpott, 47, of Mansfield, Missouri, was arrested on suspicion of trespassing.
- David Knight, 31, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while driver's license suspended/revoked.
- Damien McElhaney, 35, of Jackson was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant.
- Michael Goodson, 64, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of domestic assault.
- Anthony Ware, 30, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of two counts of assault, domestic assault and resisting arrest.
- Cody Whitlock, 23, of Scott City was arrested on a Stoddard County warrant.
- Darius Pullen, 23, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on two Jackson warrants.
- Kaylynn Bridges, 21, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while driver's license suspended/revoked.
- Larry Tanner, 35, of Advance, Missouri, was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while driver's license suspended/revoked.
- Nicholas Mergel, 35, of St. Louis was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while driver's license suspended/revoked.
DWI
- Kimberly White, 28, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, operating a motor vehicle while driver's license suspended/revoked, failure to drive in single lane and possession of a controlled substance.
Thefts
- Theft was reported in the 1200 block of Kiowa Trail.
- Burglary was reported in the 600 block of West Jackson Boulevard.
Miscellaneous
- Property damage was reported in the 2900 block of Sappington Drive.
- Property damage was reported in the 2000 block of Ridge Road.
- Property damage was reported in the 3600 block of East Jackson Boulevard.
- Property damage was reported in the 1500 block of Deerwood Drive.
- Trespassing was reported in the 400 block of East Adams Street.
- Trespassing was reported in the 1100 block of Jackson Trail.