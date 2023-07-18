All sections
July 18, 2023

Police report 7-18-23

CAPE GIRARDEAU Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt. Arrests n A warrant arrest was reported on South Sprigg Street. n A warrant arrest was reported on Whitener Street. n A warrant arrest was reported on South Silver Springs Road...

CAPE GIRARDEAU

Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

  • A warrant arrest was reported on South Sprigg Street.
  • A warrant arrest was reported on Whitener Street.
  • A warrant arrest was reported on South Silver Springs Road.
  • A warrant arrest was reported on North Sprigg Street.

Assaults

  • First-degree or attempted serious physical injury on special victim, armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon were reported on South Mount Auburn Road.
  • Fourth-degree assault and first-degree trespassing were reported on William Street.

Thefts

  • Theft from a motor vehicle was reported on North Sprigg Street.
  • Theft from a vehicle was reported on East Rodney Drive.
  • Theft from a motor vehicle and receiving stolen property were reported.
  • Shoplifting was reported on William Street.
  • Stealing firearm/explosive weapon/ammonium nitrate from a motor vehicle was reported on Montgomery Street.
  • Theft of a motor vehicle/aircraft/watercraft was reported on North Sunset Boulevard.
  • Shoplifting was reported on William Street.

Miscellaneous

  • First-degree trespassing was reported on William Street.
  • Forgery and fraud were reported on North Kingshighway.
  • Second-degree property damage was reported on Shawnee Parkway.
  • Misusing 911, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance were reported on Louis Street.
  • Maintenance of nuisance (inoperable vehicle), parking in front yard, maintaining property free of litter, trash out too early not in proper contain/placement and displaying of certain prohibited items were reported on Lexington Avenue.
  • Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on North Main Street.
  • Domestic disturbance was reported.
JACKSON

Jackson Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

  • Kedron Jones, 47, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while driver's license suspended/revoked and failure to register a motor vehicle.
  • Edward Philpott, 47, of Mansfield, Missouri, was arrested on suspicion of trespassing.
  • David Knight, 31, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while driver's license suspended/revoked.
  • Damien McElhaney, 35, of Jackson was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant.
  • Michael Goodson, 64, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of domestic assault.
  • Anthony Ware, 30, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of two counts of assault, domestic assault and resisting arrest.
  • Cody Whitlock, 23, of Scott City was arrested on a Stoddard County warrant.
  • Darius Pullen, 23, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on two Jackson warrants.
  • Kaylynn Bridges, 21, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while driver's license suspended/revoked.
  • Larry Tanner, 35, of Advance, Missouri, was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while driver's license suspended/revoked.
  • Nicholas Mergel, 35, of St. Louis was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while driver's license suspended/revoked.

DWI

  • Kimberly White, 28, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, operating a motor vehicle while driver's license suspended/revoked, failure to drive in single lane and possession of a controlled substance.

Thefts

  • Theft was reported in the 1200 block of Kiowa Trail.
  • Burglary was reported in the 600 block of West Jackson Boulevard.

Miscellaneous

  • Property damage was reported in the 2900 block of Sappington Drive.
  • Property damage was reported in the 2000 block of Ridge Road.
  • Property damage was reported in the 3600 block of East Jackson Boulevard.
  • Property damage was reported in the 1500 block of Deerwood Drive.
  • Trespassing was reported in the 400 block of East Adams Street.
  • Trespassing was reported in the 1100 block of Jackson Trail.
Police/Fire Reports

