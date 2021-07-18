All sections
blotterJuly 17, 2021
Police report 7-18-21
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY

Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Department released the following items. Arrest does not imply guilt.

Arrests

  • Kaleb J. Berkbigler, 27, of Friedheim was arrested on suspicion of second-degree harassment, resisting/interfering with arrest and second-degree property damage.
  • Anthony L. Thrower, 63, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of fourth-degree domestic assault.
  • Roger L. Fadler, 59 of Friedheim was arrested on suspicion of third-degree domestic assault.
  • Melissa K. Lewis, 45, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a warrant for probation violation for dangerous drugs.
  • Joseph R. Pierce, 46, of Fruitland was arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant for failure to appear for larceny under $500.
  • Anthony R. Craig was arrested on a warrant for probation violation for first-degree burglary and first-degree property damage.
  • Anthony D. Green II, 28, of Jackson was arrested on two Sikeston warrants for failure to appear for defective equipment and failure to appear for contempt of court.
  • Jeremy J. Gantt, 38, of Scott City was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for driving while suspended and failure to register motor vehicle.
