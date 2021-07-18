Police report 7-18-21

Arrests

Kaleb J. Berkbigler, 27, of Friedheim was arrested on suspicion of second-degree harassment, resisting/interfering with arrest and second-degree property damage.

Anthony L. Thrower, 63, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of fourth-degree domestic assault.

Roger L. Fadler, 59 of Friedheim was arrested on suspicion of third-degree domestic assault.

Melissa K. Lewis, 45, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a warrant for probation violation for dangerous drugs.

Joseph R. Pierce, 46, of Fruitland was arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant for failure to appear for larceny under $500.

Anthony R. Craig was arrested on a warrant for probation violation for first-degree burglary and first-degree property damage.

Anthony D. Green II, 28, of Jackson was arrested on two Sikeston warrants for failure to appear for defective equipment and failure to appear for contempt of court.