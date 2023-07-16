Police report 7-16-23

Steven P. Menz, 39, of Advance, Missouri, was arrested on a Missouri Probation and Parole warrant for probation violation for violation order of protection.

Steven P. Menz, 39, of Advance, Missouri, was arrested on a Missouri Probation and Parole warrant for probation violation for violation order of protection.

Josie L. Bishop 46, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Perry County warrant for possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

Josie L. Bishop 46, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Perry County warrant for possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.