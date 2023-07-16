Police report 7-16-23

CAPE GIRARDEAU
Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrest does not imply guilt.
Arrest
- A warrant arrest was reported.
Assault
- Fourth-degree assault, theft from a building and second-degree property damage were reported on Wisteria Drive.
- Third-degree domestic assault was reported on Sheridan drive.
Thefts
- Shoplifting was reported on William Street.
- Shoplifting, fourth-degree assault and first-degree trespassing were reported.
- Theft of motor vehicle/watercraft/aircraft was reported on Aspen Drive.
- Theft from vehicle was reported on Independence Street.
- Theft of vehicle was reported on South Kingshighway.
- Theft of motor vehicle/aircraft/watercraft and hindering prosecution were reported.
- Theft from a motor vehicle was reported on Wisteria Drive.
- Second-degree burglary was reported on Broadway.
- Theft of a motor vehicle was reported.
- Burglary was reported on South Spring Avenue.
Miscellaneous
- Second-degree property damage, second-degree trespassing and littering were reported on South Spanish Street.
- Second-degree trespassing was reported.
- Second-degree property damage was reported on Sturdivant Street.
- Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on South Sprigg Street.
- Unlawful use of a weapon was reported on South Benton Street.
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY
Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
- Desiree R. Christie, 66, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of stealing.
- Steven P. Menz, 39, of Advance, Missouri, was arrested on a Missouri Probation and Parole warrant for probation violation for violation order of protection.
- Josie L. Bishop 46, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Perry County warrant for possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Troy A. Figliolo, 41, of Cape Girardeau was arrested a Cape Girardeau County warrant for parole violation for possession of a controlled substance and five Cape Girardeau warrants for failure to appear for no insurance, two displaying prohibited items with no license and no insurance.
- Jamie R. Goehman, 48, of Oran, Missouri, was arrested on suspicion of stealing.
- Zachariah A. Geiser, 29, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on two Cape Girardeau County warrants for failure to appear for possession of a controlled substance and failure to appear for third-degree domestic assault.
- Lori A. Aufdenberg, 51, of Jackson was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for leaving the scene of an accident and careless and imprudent driving.
- Harper R. Johnson, 29, of Jackson was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for operating a motor vehicle without a valid license.
- Michael J. Welker, 45, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for probation violation for possession of a controlled substance.