July 15, 2023

Police report 7-16-23

CAPE GIRARDEAU Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrest does not imply guilt. Arrest n A warrant arrest was reported. Assault n Fourth-degree assault, theft from a building and second-degree property damage were reported on Wisteria Drive...

CAPE GIRARDEAU

Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrest does not imply guilt.

Arrest

  • A warrant arrest was reported.

Assault

  • Fourth-degree assault, theft from a building and second-degree property damage were reported on Wisteria Drive.
  • Third-degree domestic assault was reported on Sheridan drive.

Thefts

  • Shoplifting was reported on William Street.
  • Shoplifting, fourth-degree assault and first-degree trespassing were reported.
  • Theft of motor vehicle/watercraft/aircraft was reported on Aspen Drive.
  • Theft from vehicle was reported on Independence Street.
  • Theft of vehicle was reported on South Kingshighway.
  • Theft of motor vehicle/aircraft/watercraft and hindering prosecution were reported.
  • Theft from a motor vehicle was reported on Wisteria Drive.
  • Second-degree burglary was reported on Broadway.
  • Theft of a motor vehicle was reported.
  • Burglary was reported on South Spring Avenue.

Miscellaneous

  • Second-degree property damage, second-degree trespassing and littering were reported on South Spanish Street.
  • Second-degree trespassing was reported.
  • Second-degree property damage was reported on Sturdivant Street.
  • Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on South Sprigg Street.
  • Unlawful use of a weapon was reported on South Benton Street.

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY

Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

  • Desiree R. Christie, 66, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of stealing.
  • Steven P. Menz, 39, of Advance, Missouri, was arrested on a Missouri Probation and Parole warrant for probation violation for violation order of protection.
  • Josie L. Bishop 46, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Perry County warrant for possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
  • Troy A. Figliolo, 41, of Cape Girardeau was arrested a Cape Girardeau County warrant for parole violation for possession of a controlled substance and five Cape Girardeau warrants for failure to appear for no insurance, two displaying prohibited items with no license and no insurance.
  • Jamie R. Goehman, 48, of Oran, Missouri, was arrested on suspicion of stealing.
  • Zachariah A. Geiser, 29, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on two Cape Girardeau County warrants for failure to appear for possession of a controlled substance and failure to appear for third-degree domestic assault.
  • Lori A. Aufdenberg, 51, of Jackson was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for leaving the scene of an accident and careless and imprudent driving.
  • Harper R. Johnson, 29, of Jackson was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for operating a motor vehicle without a valid license.
  • Michael J. Welker, 45, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for probation violation for possession of a controlled substance.
Police/Fire Reports

