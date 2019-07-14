All sections
July 13, 2019

Police report 7-14-19

CAPE GIRARDEAU The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following item. Theft n A theft was reported in the 3000 block of William Street. CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY The Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt...

CAPE GIRARDEAU

The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following item.

Theft

  • A theft was reported in the 3000 block of William Street.
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY

The Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

  • Kimberly M. White, 24, of Cape Girardeau was arested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to appear for property damage.
  • Micah J. Stone, 42, of Friedheim was arrested on suspicion of unlawful use of a weapon.
  • Jeffery L. Davidson, 55, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of second-degree domestic assault.
  • Michelle K. Dudley, 40, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of fourth-degree domestic assault.
  • Kaleeya M. Whitefield, 26, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau Police Department warrant for failure to appear for improper registration.
  • Christian J. Perez, 27, of Cape Girardea was arrested on suspicion of driving while revoked/driving while suspended.
  • Adam Beck, 40, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on Cape Girardeau warrants for traffic offenses and possession of a controlled substance.
  • Ricky L. Harrold, 64, of Jackson was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for probation violation for possession of controlled substance.
  • Chad. D. Valenti, 41, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on Cape Girardeau County warrants for failure to appear for resisting arrest.
Police/Fire Reports

