Police report 7-14-19

CAPE GIRARDEAU
The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following item.
Theft
- A theft was reported in the 3000 block of William Street.
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY
The Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
- Kimberly M. White, 24, of Cape Girardeau was arested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to appear for property damage.
- Micah J. Stone, 42, of Friedheim was arrested on suspicion of unlawful use of a weapon.
- Jeffery L. Davidson, 55, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of second-degree domestic assault.
- Michelle K. Dudley, 40, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of fourth-degree domestic assault.
- Kaleeya M. Whitefield, 26, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau Police Department warrant for failure to appear for improper registration.
- Christian J. Perez, 27, of Cape Girardea was arrested on suspicion of driving while revoked/driving while suspended.
- Adam Beck, 40, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on Cape Girardeau warrants for traffic offenses and possession of a controlled substance.
- Ricky L. Harrold, 64, of Jackson was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for probation violation for possession of controlled substance.
- Chad. D. Valenti, 41, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on Cape Girardeau County warrants for failure to appear for resisting arrest.