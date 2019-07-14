Police report 7-14-19

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY

The Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

Kimberly M. White, 24, of Cape Girardeau was arested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to appear for property damage.

Micah J. Stone, 42, of Friedheim was arrested on suspicion of unlawful use of a weapon.

Jeffery L. Davidson, 55, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of second-degree domestic assault.

Michelle K. Dudley, 40, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of fourth-degree domestic assault.

Kaleeya M. Whitefield, 26, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau Police Department warrant for failure to appear for improper registration.

Christian J. Perez, 27, of Cape Girardea was arrested on suspicion of driving while revoked/driving while suspended.

Adam Beck, 40, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on Cape Girardeau warrants for traffic offenses and possession of a controlled substance.

Ricky L. Harrold, 64, of Jackson was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for probation violation for possession of controlled substance.