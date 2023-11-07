All sections
July 11, 2023

Police report 7-11-23

CAPE GIRARDEAU Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.

CAPE GIRARDEAU

Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

  • A warrant arrest was reported on William Street.
  • A warrant arrest was reported on Cordova Lane.
  • A warrant arrest was reported on South Sprigg Street.
  • A warrant arrest was reported on Bloomfield Street.
  • A warrant arrest was reported on South Sprigg Street.

Assaults

  • Third-degree domestic assault and resisting/interfering with arrest/detention/stop were reported on Dogwood Drive.
  • Third-degree domestic assault was reported on North Fountain Street.
  • Third-degree domestic assault and third-degree kidnapping were reported on North Spanish Street.

DWI

  • Driving while intoxicated and leaving the scene of an accident were reported on South Lorimier Street.

Thefts

  • Theft of a vehicle was reported on South Main Street.
  • Theft of a motor vehicle/aircraft/watercraft was reported on Bessie Street.
  • Theft was reported on Hackberry Street.
  • Theft of a motor vehicle/aircraft/watercraft was reported on Whitener Street.
  • Theft of a motor vehicle/aircraft/watercraft was reported on Bloomfield Road.
Miscellaneous

  • Domestic disturbance and first-degree trespassing were reported on North Ellis Street.
  • Unlawful use of a weapon, shooting at/from a motor vehicle, at person motor vehicle or building was reported on Delwin Street.
  • Domestic animal at large was reported on Barberry Street.
  • Domestic animal at large and failure to possess or display rabies tag were reported on Normal Avenue.
  • Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on North Sunset Boulevard.
  • Resisting/interfering with arrest, detention or stop was reported on William Street.
  • First-degree trespassing was reported on South Sprigg Street.
  • Second-degree property damage was reported on Boutin Drive.
  • Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on South Spanish Street.
  • Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported on Penny Avenue.

JACKSON

Jackson Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

  • Brandy Worley, 41, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of domestic assault.
  • Jason Rodgers, 47, of Oran, Missouri, was arrested on a Jackson warrant.
  • Nicholas Mergel, 35, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on three Cape Girardeau Police Department warrants.
  • Hunter Palmer, 22, of Jackson was arrested on a Bollinger County warrant.
  • Howard Bellew, 67, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while driver's license suspended/revoked.
  • Lonyarius Walker, 21, of Sikeston, Missouri, was arrested on a Sikeston Department of Public Safety warrant.

Thefts

  • Theft was reported in the 100 block of North Union Avenue.
  • Theft was reported in the 1500 block of Bel-Air Drive.

Miscellaneous

  • Domestic disturbance was reported in the 1000 block of Clark Street.
  • Domestic disturbance was reported in the 200 block of Morgan Street.
  • Peace disturbance was reported in the area of Parkview Street and Hubble Ford.
  • Domestic disturbance was reported in the 600 block of Abbie Court.
  • Domestic disturbance was reported in the 500 block of Ann Drive.
  • Domestic disturbance was reported in the 200 block of North Farmington Road.
  • Domestic disturbance was reported in the 1200 block of Bramblewood Drive.
  • Domestic disturbance was reported in the 600 block of Eastview Court.
  • Domestic disturbance was reported in the 200 block of Henderson Street.
  • Disturbance was reported in the 300 block of Kate Street.
  • Peace disturbance was reported in the 200 block of West Deerwood Drive.
  • Domestic disturbance was reported in the 300 block of East Lane.
  • Trespassing was reported in the 3100 block of East Jackson Boulevard.
Police/Fire Reports

