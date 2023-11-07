Police report 7-11-23

CAPE GIRARDEAU
Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
- A warrant arrest was reported on William Street.
- A warrant arrest was reported on Cordova Lane.
- A warrant arrest was reported on South Sprigg Street.
- A warrant arrest was reported on Bloomfield Street.
- A warrant arrest was reported on South Sprigg Street.
Assaults
- Third-degree domestic assault and resisting/interfering with arrest/detention/stop were reported on Dogwood Drive.
- Third-degree domestic assault was reported on North Fountain Street.
- Third-degree domestic assault and third-degree kidnapping were reported on North Spanish Street.
DWI
- Driving while intoxicated and leaving the scene of an accident were reported on South Lorimier Street.
Thefts
- Theft of a vehicle was reported on South Main Street.
- Theft of a motor vehicle/aircraft/watercraft was reported on Bessie Street.
- Theft was reported on Hackberry Street.
- Theft of a motor vehicle/aircraft/watercraft was reported on Whitener Street.
- Theft of a motor vehicle/aircraft/watercraft was reported on Bloomfield Road.
Miscellaneous
- Domestic disturbance and first-degree trespassing were reported on North Ellis Street.
- Unlawful use of a weapon, shooting at/from a motor vehicle, at person motor vehicle or building was reported on Delwin Street.
- Domestic animal at large was reported on Barberry Street.
- Domestic animal at large and failure to possess or display rabies tag were reported on Normal Avenue.
- Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on North Sunset Boulevard.
- Resisting/interfering with arrest, detention or stop was reported on William Street.
- First-degree trespassing was reported on South Sprigg Street.
- Second-degree property damage was reported on Boutin Drive.
- Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on South Spanish Street.
- Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported on Penny Avenue.
JACKSON
Jackson Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
- Brandy Worley, 41, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of domestic assault.
- Jason Rodgers, 47, of Oran, Missouri, was arrested on a Jackson warrant.
- Nicholas Mergel, 35, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on three Cape Girardeau Police Department warrants.
- Hunter Palmer, 22, of Jackson was arrested on a Bollinger County warrant.
- Howard Bellew, 67, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while driver's license suspended/revoked.
- Lonyarius Walker, 21, of Sikeston, Missouri, was arrested on a Sikeston Department of Public Safety warrant.
Thefts
- Theft was reported in the 100 block of North Union Avenue.
- Theft was reported in the 1500 block of Bel-Air Drive.
Miscellaneous
- Domestic disturbance was reported in the 1000 block of Clark Street.
- Domestic disturbance was reported in the 200 block of Morgan Street.
- Peace disturbance was reported in the area of Parkview Street and Hubble Ford.
- Domestic disturbance was reported in the 600 block of Abbie Court.
- Domestic disturbance was reported in the 500 block of Ann Drive.
- Domestic disturbance was reported in the 200 block of North Farmington Road.
- Domestic disturbance was reported in the 1200 block of Bramblewood Drive.
- Domestic disturbance was reported in the 600 block of Eastview Court.
- Domestic disturbance was reported in the 200 block of Henderson Street.
- Disturbance was reported in the 300 block of Kate Street.
- Peace disturbance was reported in the 200 block of West Deerwood Drive.
- Domestic disturbance was reported in the 300 block of East Lane.
- Trespassing was reported in the 3100 block of East Jackson Boulevard.