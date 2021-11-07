Police report 7-11-21

JACKSON
The Jackson Police Department released the following items. Arrest does not imply guilt.
DWI
- William Wiggins, 42, of Burfordville was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, consumption of alcohol while driving, speeding, failure to stop at posted stop sign and failure to have insurance.
Theft
- Theft was reported in the 300 block of East Main Street.
- Theft was reported in the 600 block of Broadridge Drive.
- Theft was reported in the 1100 block of Morton Street.
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY
Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Department released the following items. Arrest does not imply guilt.
Arrests
- Denzell M. Gilbert, 27, of Millersville was arrested on a Probation and Parole warrant for a parole violation and a Cape Girardeau County warrant for second-degree assault and resisting arrest.
- Christina M. Kohoot, 41, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and on an Arnold, Missouri, warrant for dangerous drugs and a Jefferson County (Missouri) Sheriff's Department warrant.
- Allen Brooks Jr., 39, of Burfordville was arrested on suspicion of third-degree domestic assault.
- Steven P. Menz, 37, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of third-degree domestic assault.
- Ashley D. Menz, 31, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance.
- Joshua G. Jones, 24, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance.
- Keith L. Dixon Jr., 31, of Columbia, Missouri, was arrested on suspicion of driving while revoked/suspended.
- Brandon D. Tipler, 40, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Jefferson County sheriff's office warrant for failure to appear for marijuana possession and an Arnold, Missouri, warrant for driving while suspended.