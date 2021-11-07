All sections
July 10, 2021

Police report 7-11-21

JACKSON The Jackson Police Department released the following items. Arrest does not imply guilt. DWI n William Wiggins, 42, of Burfordville was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, consumption of alcohol while driving, speeding, failure to stop at posted stop sign and failure to have insurance...

JACKSON

The Jackson Police Department released the following items. Arrest does not imply guilt.

DWI

  • William Wiggins, 42, of Burfordville was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, consumption of alcohol while driving, speeding, failure to stop at posted stop sign and failure to have insurance.

Theft

  • Theft was reported in the 300 block of East Main Street.
  • Theft was reported in the 600 block of Broadridge Drive.
  • Theft was reported in the 1100 block of Morton Street.

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY

Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Department released the following items. Arrest does not imply guilt.

Arrests

  • Denzell M. Gilbert, 27, of Millersville was arrested on a Probation and Parole warrant for a parole violation and a Cape Girardeau County warrant for second-degree assault and resisting arrest.
  • Christina M. Kohoot, 41, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and on an Arnold, Missouri, warrant for dangerous drugs and a Jefferson County (Missouri) Sheriff's Department warrant.
  • Allen Brooks Jr., 39, of Burfordville was arrested on suspicion of third-degree domestic assault.
  • Steven P. Menz, 37, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of third-degree domestic assault.
  • Ashley D. Menz, 31, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance.
  • Joshua G. Jones, 24, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance.
  • Keith L. Dixon Jr., 31, of Columbia, Missouri, was arrested on suspicion of driving while revoked/suspended.
  • Brandon D. Tipler, 40, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Jefferson County sheriff's office warrant for failure to appear for marijuana possession and an Arnold, Missouri, warrant for driving while suspended.
Police/Fire Reports

