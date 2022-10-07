Police report 7-10-22

CAPE GIRARDEAU
Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrest does not imply guilt.
Arrests
- A warrant arrest was reported on Walnut Street.
- A warrant arrest was reported on North Kingshighway.
- A warrant arrest was reported on Themis Street.
- A warrant arrest was reported on North Mount Auburn Road.
Thefts
- Theft from a motor vehicle was reported.
- Shoplifting was reported on William Street.
- Theft was reported on Siemers Drive.
- Burglary was reported on Elm Street.
- Second-degree burglary was reported on North Spring Avenue.
- Theft of firearm/explosive weapon/ammonium nitrate was reported.
- Theft was reported.
Miscellaneous
- Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on William Street.
- Possession of a controlled substance was reported.
- First-degree property damage was reported on Whitener Street.
- First-degree property damage was reported on Independence Street.
- Second-degree property damage was reported.
- Fraud was reported.
- Property damage was reported on Whitener Street.
- Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on North Missouri Avenue.
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY
Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office released the following items. Arrest does not imply guilt.
Arrests
- Delores U. Spears, 31, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to appear for driving while revoked/suspended.
- Robert T. Alvarado Jr., 29, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of second-degree domestic assault.
- Jennifer l. Bridwell, 49, of Jackson was arrested on a Texas County, Missouri, warrant for possession of a weapon and unlawful use of a weapon.
- Timothy S. Kemplin, 67, of Jackson was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for probation violation for driving while intoxicated.
- Skylar R. Minnis, 28, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for probation violation for hindering prosecution.
- Cameron R. Pope, 34, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for probation violation for driving while revoked/suspended, failure to register motor vehicle and failure to maintain financial responsibility.
- William L. Switzer, 54, of Jackson was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to appear for driving while intoxicated.