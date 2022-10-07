Police report 7-10-22

Miscellaneous

Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on North Missouri Avenue.

Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on William Street.

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY

Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office released the following items. Arrest does not imply guilt.

Arrests

Delores U. Spears, 31, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to appear for driving while revoked/suspended.

Robert T. Alvarado Jr., 29, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of second-degree domestic assault.

Jennifer l. Bridwell, 49, of Jackson was arrested on a Texas County, Missouri, warrant for possession of a weapon and unlawful use of a weapon.

Timothy S. Kemplin, 67, of Jackson was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for probation violation for driving while intoxicated.

Skylar R. Minnis, 28, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for probation violation for hindering prosecution.

Cameron R. Pope, 34, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for probation violation for driving while revoked/suspended, failure to register motor vehicle and failure to maintain financial responsibility.