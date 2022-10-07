All sections
July 9, 2022

Police report 7-10-22

CAPE GIRARDEAU Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrest does not imply guilt. Arrests n A warrant arrest was reported on Walnut Street. n A warrant arrest was reported on North Kingshighway. n A warrant arrest was reported on Themis Street...

CAPE GIRARDEAU

Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrest does not imply guilt.

Arrests

  • A warrant arrest was reported on Walnut Street.
  • A warrant arrest was reported on North Kingshighway.
  • A warrant arrest was reported on Themis Street.
  • A warrant arrest was reported on North Mount Auburn Road.

Thefts

  • Theft from a motor vehicle was reported.
  • Shoplifting was reported on William Street.
  • Theft was reported on Siemers Drive.
  • Burglary was reported on Elm Street.
  • Second-degree burglary was reported on North Spring Avenue.
  • Theft of firearm/explosive weapon/ammonium nitrate was reported.
  • Theft was reported.
Miscellaneous

  • Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on William Street.
  • Possession of a controlled substance was reported.
  • First-degree property damage was reported on Whitener Street.
  • First-degree property damage was reported on Independence Street.
  • Second-degree property damage was reported.
  • Fraud was reported.
  • Property damage was reported on Whitener Street.
  • Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on North Missouri Avenue.

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY

Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office released the following items. Arrest does not imply guilt.

Arrests

  • Delores U. Spears, 31, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to appear for driving while revoked/suspended.
  • Robert T. Alvarado Jr., 29, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of second-degree domestic assault.
  • Jennifer l. Bridwell, 49, of Jackson was arrested on a Texas County, Missouri, warrant for possession of a weapon and unlawful use of a weapon.
  • Timothy S. Kemplin, 67, of Jackson was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for probation violation for driving while intoxicated.
  • Skylar R. Minnis, 28, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for probation violation for hindering prosecution.
  • Cameron R. Pope, 34, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for probation violation for driving while revoked/suspended, failure to register motor vehicle and failure to maintain financial responsibility.
  • William L. Switzer, 54, of Jackson was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to appear for driving while intoxicated.
Police/Fire Reports

