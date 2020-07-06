All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
June 6, 2020

Police report 6-7-20

CAPE GIRARDEAU The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Assaults n Assault was reported int he 2800 block of Whitener Street. n Assault was reported in the 1400 block of North Main Street. Thefts n Theft was reported in the 900 block of Themis Street...

CAPE GIRARDEAU

The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items.

Assaults

  • Assault was reported int he 2800 block of Whitener Street.
  • Assault was reported in the 1400 block of North Main Street.

Thefts

  • Theft was reported in the 900 block of Themis Street.
  • Larceny was reported in the 1000 block of Jefferson Avenue.
  • Larceny was reported in the 1000 block of Jefferson Avenue.
  • Theft was reported.
  • Theft was reported in the 3200 block of William Street.

Miscellaneous

  • Weapons law violation was reported at South Ellis and Elm streets.
  • Drug violation was reported in the 2000 block of Independence Street.
  • Weapons law violation was reported in the 1700 block of Lacey Street.

JACKSON

The Jackson Police Department released the following items. Arrest does not imply guilt.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Arrests

  • Gregory Kaiser, 42, of Marble Hill, Missouri, was arrested on a Le Flore County, Oklahoma, warrant.
  • Damion Jackson, 20, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Jackson warrant.
  • Edavion Wade, 22, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Jackson warrant and a Cape Girardeau warrant.

Thefts

  • Theft was reported in the 3000 block of East Jackson Boulevard.
  • Theft was reported in the 600 block of Colorado Street.
  • Theft was reported in the 700 block of Dallas Street.
  • Theft was reported in the 100 block of East Mary Street.

Miscellaneous

  • Trespassing was reported in the 400 block of North Russell Street.
  • Trespassing was reported in the 2800 block of Wedgewood Drive.
  • Trespassing was reported in the 1200 block of Cherokee Street.
  • Trespassing was reported in the 900 block of West Independence Street.
  • Domestic disturbance was reported in the 1100 block of Morton Street.
  • Peace disturbance was reported in the 600 block of West Main Street.
  • Domestic disturbance was reported in the 800 block of Amanda Street.
  • Domestic disturbance was reported in the 2500 block of Stotler Way.
  • Domestic disturbance was reported in the 600 block of East Jefferson Street.
  • Domestic disturbance was reported in the 400 block of East Washington Street.
  • Domestic disturbance was reported in the 600 block of West Adams Street.
  • Peace disturbance was reported in the 800 block of Aaron Drive.
  • Fraud was reported in the 100 block of East Mary Street.
  • Property damage was reported in the 2300 block of Jonathan Drive.

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY

The Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Department released the following items. Arrest does not imply guilt.

Arrests

  • Fredrick D. Fleming, 32, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of first-degree property damage, unlawful use of a weapon and resisting arrest.
  • Jesse J. Boyer, 39, of Jackson was arrested on a Missouri probation and parole warrant for parole violation for forgery and second-degree assault.
Story Tags
Police/Fire Reports

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Police/Fire ReportsJune 6
Fire report 6-6-24
Police/Fire ReportsJune 6
Police report 6-6-24
Police/Fire ReportsJune 5
Police report 6-5-24
Police/Fire ReportsJune 5
Fire report 6-5-24
Police/Fire ReportsJune 4
Police report 6-4-24
Police/Fire ReportsJune 4
Fire report 6-4-24
Police/Fire ReportsMay 31
Police report 5-31-24
Police/Fire ReportsMay 31
Fire report 5-31-24
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy