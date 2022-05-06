Police report 6-5-22

CAPE GIRARDEAU
Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrest does not imply guilt.
Arrests
- A warrant arrest was reported on William Street.
- A warrant arrest was reported on Independence Street.
- A warrant arrest was reported on William Street.
Assaults
- Third-degree domestic assault was reported on Asher Street.
- Second-degree domestic assault was reported on Good Hope Street.
Thefts
- Shoplifting and possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid were reported on William Street.
- Theft from a vehicle and second-degree property damage were reported.
- First-degree burglary was reported on South Sprigg Street.
- Shoplifting was reported on Broadway.
- Theft of a vehicle was reported on Big Bend Road.
- First-degree burglary and second-degree property damage was reported on Linden Street.
- Theft of a vehicle, third-degree domestic assault and first-degree trespassing were reported on South Frederick Street.
- Second-degree burglary and second-degree property damage were reported on South Sprigg Street.
- Theft was reported on Independence Street.
- Shoplifting was reported on South Kingshighway.
- Theft of a vehicle, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and tampering with a motor vehicle were reported on North Kingshighway.
- Theft of a vehicle/watercraft/aircraft was reported on North Kingshighway.
Miscellaneous
- Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid were reported on Good Hope Street.
- Possession of a controlled substance was reported on Independence Street.
- Property damage was reported.
- Fraud was reported.
- Shots fired and unlawful use of a weapon, discharging along highway or into outbuilding, were reported on North Water Street.
- Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on Jefferson Avenue.
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY
Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office released the following items. Arrest does not imply guilt.
DWI
- Laurie R. Johnson, 43, of Oak Ridge was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated and resisting arrest.
Arrests
- Marqueal A. Jackson, 26, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for first-degree assault, unlawful possession of a firearm, armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon.
- Kaylynn V. Tanner, 22, of Advance, Missouri, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to appear for exceeding the posted speed limit.
- Jimmy W. Best, 28, of Advance, Missouri, was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance.
- Adam Beck, 43, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance.
- Cody M. Burton, 29, of Tamms, Illinois, was arrested on suspicion of third-degree domestic assault, possession of a controlled substance and unlawful use of a weapon.
- Adrian D. Love, 35, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for third-degree domestic assault and stealing.
- Dewayne K. Clark, 54, of Jackson was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for two counts of failure to obey judge's orders for endangerment of a child.
- Janie M. Scroggins, 27, of Chaffee, Missouri, was arrested on a Scott County warrant for failure to appear for driving while revoked.
- Amber L. Freeman, 28, of Jackson was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to appear for drugs.
- Trey Williams, 21, no address given, was arrested on a Madison County, Illinois, warrant for aggravated discharge of a firearm.
- Randall C. Holley, 21, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on two Cape Girardeau County warrants for failure to appear for operating a vehicle on highway without valid license, no seatbelt and unlawful possession of a firearm.
- Brittnee F. Blackmon, 21, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to appear for failure to register a motor vehicle.