Police report 6-5-22

Miscellaneous

Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on Jefferson Avenue.

Shots fired and unlawful use of a weapon, discharging along highway or into outbuilding, were reported on North Water Street.

Possession of a controlled substance was reported on Independence Street.

Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid were reported on Good Hope Street.

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY

Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office released the following items. Arrest does not imply guilt.

DWI

Laurie R. Johnson, 43, of Oak Ridge was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated and resisting arrest.

Arrests

Marqueal A. Jackson, 26, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for first-degree assault, unlawful possession of a firearm, armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon.

Kaylynn V. Tanner, 22, of Advance, Missouri, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to appear for exceeding the posted speed limit.

Jimmy W. Best, 28, of Advance, Missouri, was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance.

Adam Beck, 43, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance.

Cody M. Burton, 29, of Tamms, Illinois, was arrested on suspicion of third-degree domestic assault, possession of a controlled substance and unlawful use of a weapon.

Adrian D. Love, 35, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for third-degree domestic assault and stealing.

Dewayne K. Clark, 54, of Jackson was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for two counts of failure to obey judge's orders for endangerment of a child.

Janie M. Scroggins, 27, of Chaffee, Missouri, was arrested on a Scott County warrant for failure to appear for driving while revoked.

Amber L. Freeman, 28, of Jackson was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to appear for drugs.

Trey Williams, 21, no address given, was arrested on a Madison County, Illinois, warrant for aggravated discharge of a firearm.

Randall C. Holley, 21, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on two Cape Girardeau County warrants for failure to appear for operating a vehicle on highway without valid license, no seatbelt and unlawful possession of a firearm.