Police report 6/5/20

CAPE GIRARDEAU
The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items.
Thefts
- Theft was reported in the 900 block of Themis Street.
- Larceny was reported in the 1000 block of Jefferson Avenue.
Miscellaneous
- Weapons law violation was reported at South Ellis and Elm streets.
JACKSON
The Jackson Police Department released the following items. Arrest does not imply guilt.
Arrests
- Gregory Kaiser, 42, of Marble Hill, Missouri, was arrested on a Le Flore County, Oklahoma, warrant.
- Damion Jackson, 20, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Jackson warrant.
- Edavion Wade, 22, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Jackson warrant and a Cape Girardeau warrant.
Thefts
- Theft was reported in the 3000 block of East Jackson Boulevard.
- Theft was reported in the 600 block of Colorado Street.
- Theft was reported in the 700 block of Dallas Street.
- Theft was reported in the 100 block of East Mary Street.
Miscellaneous
- Trespassing was reported in the 400 block of North Russell Street.
- Trespassing was reported in the 2800 block of Wedgewood Drive.
- Trespassing was reported in the 1200 block of Cherokee Street.
- Trespassing was reported in the 900 block of West Independence Street.
- Domestic disturbance was reported in the 1100 block of Morton Street.
- Peace disturbance was reported in the 600 block of West Main Street.
- Domestic disturbance was reported in the 800 block of Amanda Street.
- Domestic disturbance was reported in the 2500 block of Stotler Way.
- Domestic disturbance was reported in the 600 block of East Jefferson Street.
- Domestic disturbance was reported in the 400 block of East Washington Street.
- Domestic disturbance was reported in the 600 block of West Adams Street.
- Peace disturbance was reported in the 800 block of Aaron Drive.
- Fraud was reported in the 100 block of East Mary Street.
- Property damage was reported in the 2300 block of Jonathan Drive.