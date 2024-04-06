All sections
June 4, 2024

Police report 6-4-24

CAPE GIRARDEAU Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt. Arrests n A warrant arrest was reported on Hidden Valley Drive. n A warrant arrest was reported on West Rodney Drive. n A warrant arrest was reported on South Kingshighway. n A warrant arrest was reported on Independence Street. ...

CAPE GIRARDEAU

Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

  • A warrant arrest was reported on Hidden Valley Drive.
  • A warrant arrest was reported on West Rodney Drive.
  • A warrant arrest was reported on South Kingshighway.
  • A warrant arrest was reported on Independence Street.

Assaults

  • First-degree domestic assault, misusing 911, first-degree property damage and armed criminal action were reported on Lexington Avenue.
  • Assault was reported on Sheridan Drive.
  • Third-degree domestic assault was reported on William Street.
  • Fourth-degree assault was reported on Aspen Drive

Thefts

  • Second-degree burglary and theft from a building were reported on Bloomfield Street.
  • Shoplifting was reported on William Street.
  • Theft from a vehicle was reported on South Kingshighway.
  • Shoplifting was reported on William Street.
  • Theft from a motor vehicle was reported on Shirley Drive.
  • Shoplifting was reported on Independence Street.
  • Theft from a vehicle was reported on Albert Rasche Drive.
  • Theft from a vehicle was reported on Westwood Drive.
  • Burglary was reported on Bloomfield Street.

Miscellaneous

  • Shots fired, unlawful use of a weapon and second-degree terrorist threat were reported on Luce Street.
  • Property damage was reported on Southern Expressway.
  • Fraud was reported on Independence Street.
  • Animal abuse/neglect was reported on Thilenius Street.
  • Trespassing and possession of a controlled substance were reported on Independence Street.
  • Abuse or neglect of a child was reported on Luce Street.
  • Driving while revoked/suspended was reported on Bloomfield Street.
  • Leaving the scene of an accident and second-degree property damage were reported on Whitener Street.
  • Second-degree property damage was reported on William Street.
  • Unlawful use of a weapon was reported on Broadway.
  • A nuisance party and littering were reported on North Sprigg Street.
JACKSON

Jackson Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

  • Steven Meador, 33, of Bowling Green, Kentucky, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant.
  • Haylee Perkuhn, 41, of Marble Hill was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while driver’s license suspended/revoked, failure to have insurance and leaving the scene of motor vehicle accident.
  • Wyatt Alexander, 20, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of property damage, failure to have insurance and resisting/interfering with arrest.
  • Christopher Scherer, 37, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of domestic assault, possession of a controlled substance, property damage and possession of drug paraphernalia.
  • Amy Haynes, 44, of Jackson was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant and also issued citation for leaving scene of motor vehicle accident, failure to have insurance and failure to register a motor vehicle.
  • Adam Borys, 44, of St Mary was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while driver’s license suspended/revoked.
  • Heather Brown, 42, of Jackson was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant.

Assaults

  • Assault was reported in the 1500 block of Bel-Air Drive.
  • Assault was reported in the 300 block of East Jackson Boulevard.

Theft

  • Theft was reported in the 1100 block of Apache Avenue.

Miscellaneous

  • Property damage was reported in the 900 block of West Adams Street.
  • Property damage was reported in the 1200 block of Brandom Street
  • Property damage was reported in the 2100 block of Otto Drive.
  • Trespassing was reported in the 3300 block of Spring Lake Trail.
  • Trespassing was reported in the 1500 block of Bel-Air Drive.
  • Trespassing was reported in the 5200 block of Sandy Brae Lane.
  • Trespassing was reported in the 200 block of South Hope Street.
  • Fraud was reported in the 700 block of Broadridge Drive.
  • Fraud was reported in the 2800 block of Clear Spring Place.
Police/Fire Reports

