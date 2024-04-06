Police report 6-4-24

CAPE GIRARDEAU
Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
- A warrant arrest was reported on Hidden Valley Drive.
- A warrant arrest was reported on West Rodney Drive.
- A warrant arrest was reported on South Kingshighway.
- A warrant arrest was reported on Independence Street.
Assaults
- First-degree domestic assault, misusing 911, first-degree property damage and armed criminal action were reported on Lexington Avenue.
- Assault was reported on Sheridan Drive.
- Third-degree domestic assault was reported on William Street.
- Fourth-degree assault was reported on Aspen Drive
Thefts
- Second-degree burglary and theft from a building were reported on Bloomfield Street.
- Shoplifting was reported on William Street.
- Theft from a vehicle was reported on South Kingshighway.
- Theft from a motor vehicle was reported on Shirley Drive.
- Shoplifting was reported on Independence Street.
- Theft from a vehicle was reported on Albert Rasche Drive.
- Theft from a vehicle was reported on Westwood Drive.
- Burglary was reported on Bloomfield Street.
Miscellaneous
- Shots fired, unlawful use of a weapon and second-degree terrorist threat were reported on Luce Street.
- Property damage was reported on Southern Expressway.
- Fraud was reported on Independence Street.
- Animal abuse/neglect was reported on Thilenius Street.
- Trespassing and possession of a controlled substance were reported on Independence Street.
- Abuse or neglect of a child was reported on Luce Street.
- Driving while revoked/suspended was reported on Bloomfield Street.
- Leaving the scene of an accident and second-degree property damage were reported on Whitener Street.
- Second-degree property damage was reported on William Street.
- Unlawful use of a weapon was reported on Broadway.
- A nuisance party and littering were reported on North Sprigg Street.
JACKSON
Jackson Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
- Steven Meador, 33, of Bowling Green, Kentucky, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant.
- Haylee Perkuhn, 41, of Marble Hill was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while driver’s license suspended/revoked, failure to have insurance and leaving the scene of motor vehicle accident.
- Wyatt Alexander, 20, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of property damage, failure to have insurance and resisting/interfering with arrest.
- Christopher Scherer, 37, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of domestic assault, possession of a controlled substance, property damage and possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Amy Haynes, 44, of Jackson was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant and also issued citation for leaving scene of motor vehicle accident, failure to have insurance and failure to register a motor vehicle.
- Adam Borys, 44, of St Mary was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while driver’s license suspended/revoked.
- Heather Brown, 42, of Jackson was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant.
Assaults
- Assault was reported in the 1500 block of Bel-Air Drive.
- Assault was reported in the 300 block of East Jackson Boulevard.
Theft
- Theft was reported in the 1100 block of Apache Avenue.
Miscellaneous
- Property damage was reported in the 900 block of West Adams Street.
- Property damage was reported in the 1200 block of Brandom Street
- Property damage was reported in the 2100 block of Otto Drive.
- Trespassing was reported in the 3300 block of Spring Lake Trail.
- Trespassing was reported in the 1500 block of Bel-Air Drive.
- Trespassing was reported in the 5200 block of Sandy Brae Lane.
- Trespassing was reported in the 200 block of South Hope Street.
- Fraud was reported in the 700 block of Broadridge Drive.
- Fraud was reported in the 2800 block of Clear Spring Place.