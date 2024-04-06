Police report 6-4-24

JACKSON

Jackson Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

Steven Meador, 33, of Bowling Green, Kentucky, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant.

Haylee Perkuhn, 41, of Marble Hill was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while driver’s license suspended/revoked, failure to have insurance and leaving the scene of motor vehicle accident.

Wyatt Alexander, 20, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of property damage, failure to have insurance and resisting/interfering with arrest.

Christopher Scherer, 37, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of domestic assault, possession of a controlled substance, property damage and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Amy Haynes, 44, of Jackson was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant and also issued citation for leaving scene of motor vehicle accident, failure to have insurance and failure to register a motor vehicle.

Adam Borys, 44, of St Mary was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while driver’s license suspended/revoked.