blotterJune 3, 2023
Police report 6-4-23
CAPE GIRARDEAU

Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

  • A warrant arrest and possession of a controlled substance were reported on South Kingshighway.
  • A warrant arrest was reported on South Kingshighway.
  • A warrant arrest was reported on Plaza Way.
  • A warrant arrest was reported on South Sprigg Street.
  • A warrant arrest was reported on South Pacific Street.

Assault

  • Second-degree domestic assault and unlawful use of a weapon were reported on South Benton Street.

DWI

  • Driving while intoxicated was reported on Bessie Street.
Thefts

  • Theft of firearm/explosive weapon/ammonium nitrate from a motor vehicle was reported on Patricia Street.
  • Shoplifting, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance were reported on William Street.
  • Shoplifting was reported on William Street.
  • Theft was reported on North Ellis Street.

Miscellaneous

  • First-degree trespassing and first-degree harassment were reported on South Benton Street.
  • Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on William Street.
  • Second-degree property damage was reported on South Sprigg Street.
  • Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on Saint Francis Drive.
  • Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on South West End Boulevard.
  • Identity theft or attempted identity theft was reported on Lacey Street.
  • Shots fired was reported on Koch Avenue.
  • Driving while revoked was reported on Blattner Drive.
  • Owner/possessor's dog bites person/domestic animal was reported on Koch Avenue.

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY

Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests. Arrest does not imply guilt.

Arrests

  • Corey D. Harrison, 24, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of violation of child protection order and possession of a controlled substance.
  • Kenneth B. Thele, 52 of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
  • Ryan S. Bomar, 39, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of resisting/interfering with arrest and third-degree domestic assault.
  • Michael S. Bowman, 42, of Whitewater was arrested on suspicion of resisting arrest and three counts of violation order of protection and a Missouri Department of Corrections warrant for probation violation for dangerous drugs.
  • Anthony L. Skaggs, 25, of Old Appleton was arrested on suspicion of two counts of third-degree assault.
  • Dayquan A. Long, 21, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on Cape Girardeau County warrant for unlawful use of a weapon.
Police/Fire Reports

