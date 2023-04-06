Police report 6-4-23

CAPE GIRARDEAU
Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
- A warrant arrest and possession of a controlled substance were reported on South Kingshighway.
- A warrant arrest was reported on South Kingshighway.
- A warrant arrest was reported on Plaza Way.
- A warrant arrest was reported on South Sprigg Street.
- A warrant arrest was reported on South Pacific Street.
Assault
- Second-degree domestic assault and unlawful use of a weapon were reported on South Benton Street.
DWI
- Driving while intoxicated was reported on Bessie Street.
Thefts
- Theft of firearm/explosive weapon/ammonium nitrate from a motor vehicle was reported on Patricia Street.
- Shoplifting, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance were reported on William Street.
- Shoplifting was reported on William Street.
- Theft was reported on North Ellis Street.
Miscellaneous
- First-degree trespassing and first-degree harassment were reported on South Benton Street.
- Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on William Street.
- Second-degree property damage was reported on South Sprigg Street.
- Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on Saint Francis Drive.
- Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on South West End Boulevard.
- Identity theft or attempted identity theft was reported on Lacey Street.
- Shots fired was reported on Koch Avenue.
- Driving while revoked was reported on Blattner Drive.
- Owner/possessor's dog bites person/domestic animal was reported on Koch Avenue.
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY
Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests. Arrest does not imply guilt.
Arrests
- Corey D. Harrison, 24, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of violation of child protection order and possession of a controlled substance.
- Kenneth B. Thele, 52 of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
- Ryan S. Bomar, 39, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of resisting/interfering with arrest and third-degree domestic assault.
- Michael S. Bowman, 42, of Whitewater was arrested on suspicion of resisting arrest and three counts of violation order of protection and a Missouri Department of Corrections warrant for probation violation for dangerous drugs.
- Anthony L. Skaggs, 25, of Old Appleton was arrested on suspicion of two counts of third-degree assault.
- Dayquan A. Long, 21, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on Cape Girardeau County warrant for unlawful use of a weapon.