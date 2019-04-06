Police report 6/4/19

CAPE GIRARDEAU
The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
- Austin Fowler, 26, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of a drug violation.
- Jeanette Brown, 58, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a warrant.
- Lawanda Logan, 48, homeless, was arrested on a Poplar Bluff, Missouri, warrant.
- Adam Shook, 39, of O'Fallon, Missouri, was arested on suspicion of property damage.
- Tonya S. Fulk, 40, of Bell City, Missouri, was arrested on a warrant.
- Mason A. Reid, 41, of Bell City, Missouri, was arrested on a warrant.
- Preston C. Earls, 20, of Jackson was arrested on a warrant.
- Jeremy R. Brannon, 35, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a warrant.
- Jamie N. Lamburth, 39, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a warrant.
Assaults