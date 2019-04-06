Police report 6/4/19

CAPE GIRARDEAU

The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

Austin Fowler, 26, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of a drug violation.

Jeanette Brown, 58, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a warrant.

Lawanda Logan, 48, homeless, was arrested on a Poplar Bluff, Missouri, warrant.

Adam Shook, 39, of O'Fallon, Missouri, was arested on suspicion of property damage.

Tonya S. Fulk, 40, of Bell City, Missouri, was arrested on a warrant.

Mason A. Reid, 41, of Bell City, Missouri, was arrested on a warrant.

Preston C. Earls, 20, of Jackson was arrested on a warrant.

Jeremy R. Brannon, 35, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a warrant.