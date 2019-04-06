All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Links
Contact UsNewslettersTerms of Service
Shopping
ClassifiedsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding FormLetter to the EditorPaid Election Letter
blotterJune 4, 2019
Police report 6/4/19
CAPE GIRARDEAU The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt. Arrests n Austin Fowler, 26, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of a drug violation. n Jeanette Brown, 58, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a warrant...

CAPE GIRARDEAU

The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

  • Austin Fowler, 26, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of a drug violation.
  • Jeanette Brown, 58, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a warrant.
  • Lawanda Logan, 48, homeless, was arrested on a Poplar Bluff, Missouri, warrant.
  • Adam Shook, 39, of O'Fallon, Missouri, was arested on suspicion of property damage.
  • Tonya S. Fulk, 40, of Bell City, Missouri, was arrested on a warrant.
  • Mason A. Reid, 41, of Bell City, Missouri, was arrested on a warrant.
  • Preston C. Earls, 20, of Jackson was arrested on a warrant.
  • Jeremy R. Brannon, 35, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a warrant.
  • Jamie N. Lamburth, 39, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a warrant.

Assaults

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
  • Assault was reported in the 700 block of West Rodney Drive.

Thefts

  • Theft was reported in the 2100 block of William Street.
  • Theft of a motor vehicle was reported at 46 Centennial Drive.
  • Burglary was reported at South Lorimier and Good Hope streets.
  • Theft was reported at 3008 Themis St.
  • Theft was reported at 912 Hickory St.
  • Stealing was reported at 2327 Bellridge Pike.

Miscellaneous

  • Property damage was reported at 428 S. Pacific St.
  • Drug violation was reported at Lexington Avenue and Cambridge Drive.
  • Assault was reported in the 2800 block of Luce Street.
  • Animal bite was reported in the 400 block of Bellevue Street.
  • Illegal dumpling was reported at 2464 Brookwood Drive.
  • Unlawful use of a weapon was reported at 1326 North Sprigg St.
Story Tags
Police/Fire Reports
Story Links
Feedback Form
Related
blotterSep. 19
Fire report 9-19-24
blotterSep. 19
Police report 9-19-24
blotterSep. 18
Police report 9-18-24
blotterSep. 18
Fire report 9-18-24
blotterSep. 17
Police report 9-17-24
blotterSep. 17
Fire report 9-17-24
blotterSep. 14
Fire report 9-14-24
blotterSep. 14
Police report 9-14-24
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image130 Years of Trustworthy Reporting
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy