Police report 6-30-23

CAPE GIRARDEAU
Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
- A warrant arrest was reported on North Main Street.
- A warrant arrest was reported on South Sprigg Street.
Assault
- Fourth-degree assault and second-degree kidnapping were reported on South Sprigg Street.
DWI
- Driving while intoxicated and theft of a vehicle were reported on South Park Avenue.
Thefts
- Stealing firearm/explosive weapon/ammonium nitrate was reported on County Club Drive.
- Theft was reported on Big Bend Road.
Miscellaneous
- Possession of a controlled substance was reported on William Street.
- Resisting/interfering with arrest for a felony and unlawful possession of a firearm were reported on Independence Street.
- Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and first-degree trespassing were reported on South Sprigg Street.
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY
Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
- Jasa R. Elliott, 27, of Marble Hill, Missouri, was arrested on two Cape Girardeau County warrants for probation violation for dangerous drugs and probation violation for driving while revoked and no seat belt.
- Jacob I. Norville, 18, of Jackson was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for fourth-degree assault, third-degree assault and stealing.
- Kayla N. Posey, 22, of Fredericktown, Missouri, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for probation violation for resisting/interfering with arrest.
- Theresa M. Randol, 44, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for receiving stolen property.
- Colleen A. Lewis, 52, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to appear for violation on order of protection.
- Devita P. Miller, 26, of Sikeston, Missouri, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to appear for first-degree assault and armed criminal action.
- Justin A. Harris, 46, of Jackson was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to appear for operating a motor vehicle with visibility-reducing material applied.