June 29, 2019

Police report 6-30-19

CAPE GIRARDEAU

The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

  • Donald Bryant, 47, of Dexter, Missouri, was arrested on suspicion of indecent exposure.
  • Shannon Nelson, 46, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of indecent exposure.

Thefts

  • Theft was reported at 2007 Southern Expressway.
  • Theft was reported at 3012 William St.
  • Burglary and assault were reported at 714 S. Sprigg St.
Miscellaneous

  • Weapons violation, possession of firearm and drug paraphernalia were reported at 3463 Armstrong Drive. Suspect was in custody pending formal charges.
  • Trespassing was reported at Saint Francis Medical Center, 211 Saint Francis Drive.
  • Property damage was reported at 3261 William St.

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY

The Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

  • Joshua R. Dannenmueller, 39, of Scott City was arrested on two Cape Girardeau County warrants for probation violations for failure to obey judge's orders for driving while intoxicated, operating a motor vehicle in careless and imprudent way and failure to obey judge's orders for first-degree trespassing.
  • Kenya R. Kinder, 39, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of driving while revoked/suspended.
  • Nathan T. Oxley, 35, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of first-degree property damage and trespassing.
  • Austin T. Pinkerton, 23, of Oak Ridge was arrested on suspicion of first-degree arson and property damage.
  • Jason A. Smith, 30, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of driving while revoked/driving while suspended.
  • Kewanna M. Johnson Gray, 24, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on Cape Girardeau County warrants for probation violations for forgery.
  • Kevin M. Davis, 58, of Oak Ridge was arrested on a Iron County, Missouri, warrant for possession of a controlled substance.
  • Joseph E. Underwood, 38, of Chester, Illinois, was arrested on suspicion of third-degree domestic assault and on a Perry County warrant for failure to appear for speeding and failure to register a motor vehicle.
