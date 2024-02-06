Police report 6-30-19

CAPE GIRARDEAU
The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
- Donald Bryant, 47, of Dexter, Missouri, was arrested on suspicion of indecent exposure.
- Shannon Nelson, 46, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of indecent exposure.
Thefts
- Theft was reported at 2007 Southern Expressway.
- Theft was reported at 3012 William St.
- Burglary and assault were reported at 714 S. Sprigg St.
Miscellaneous
- Weapons violation, possession of firearm and drug paraphernalia were reported at 3463 Armstrong Drive. Suspect was in custody pending formal charges.
- Trespassing was reported at Saint Francis Medical Center, 211 Saint Francis Drive.
- Property damage was reported at 3261 William St.
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY
The Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
- Joshua R. Dannenmueller, 39, of Scott City was arrested on two Cape Girardeau County warrants for probation violations for failure to obey judge's orders for driving while intoxicated, operating a motor vehicle in careless and imprudent way and failure to obey judge's orders for first-degree trespassing.
- Kenya R. Kinder, 39, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of driving while revoked/suspended.
- Nathan T. Oxley, 35, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of first-degree property damage and trespassing.
- Austin T. Pinkerton, 23, of Oak Ridge was arrested on suspicion of first-degree arson and property damage.
- Jason A. Smith, 30, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of driving while revoked/driving while suspended.
- Kewanna M. Johnson Gray, 24, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on Cape Girardeau County warrants for probation violations for forgery.
- Kevin M. Davis, 58, of Oak Ridge was arrested on a Iron County, Missouri, warrant for possession of a controlled substance.
- Joseph E. Underwood, 38, of Chester, Illinois, was arrested on suspicion of third-degree domestic assault and on a Perry County warrant for failure to appear for speeding and failure to register a motor vehicle.