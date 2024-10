Fourth-degree assault was reported on South Silver Springs Road.

Fourth-degree assault was reported on Bellevue Street.

Third-degree domestic assault and second-degree property damage were reported on Albert Street.

Thefts

Theft was reported on William Street.

Theft from a vehicle was reported.

Second-degree burglary was reported on Sheridan Drive.

Miscellaneous

Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on West Drive.

Property damage was reported on South Spring Avenue.

Resisting/interfering with arrest for a felony, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia — amphetamine or methamphatmin and first-degree arson were reported on O'Connell Drive.

First-degree property damage and unlawful use of a weapon were reported on Independence Street.

Domestic disturbance was reported on South Minnesota Avenue.

Resisting/interfering with arrest, detention or stop and first-degree trespassing were reported on North Sprigg Street.

Fraud was reported.

Fraud was reported on Siemers Drive.

Not maintaining a property free of litter and the display of certain items prohibited were reported on West Rodney Drive.

Resisting/interfering with arrest, detention or stop and first-degree trespassing were reported on North Kingshighway.