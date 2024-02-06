All sections
June 28, 2023

Police report 6-28-23

CAPE GIRARDEAU

Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrest does not imply guilt.

Arrest

  • A warrant arrest was reported.

Thefts

  • Shoplifting was reported on William Street.
  • Shoplifting was reported on Shirley Drive.
  • Theft and fraudulent use of a credit/debit device were reported.
  • Theft was reported on Bloomfield Street.

Miscellaneous

  • Failure to register motor vehicle/trailer annually with director of revenue and possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid were reported on South Kingshighway.
  • Unlawful use of a weapon and shots fired were reported on William Street.
  • Leaving the scene of an accident was reported.
  • Property damage was reported on Harmony Street.
  • Forgery and counterfeit money were reported on South Mount Auburn Road.
  • Driving while revoked/suspended was reported on South Henderson Avenue.
  • Unlawful use of a weapon and shots fired were reported on North Sprigg Street.
JACKSON

Jackson Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrest does not imply guilt.

DWI

  • Aaron Rinehart, 21, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and possession of a controlled substance.

Thefts

  • Theft was reported in the 3000 block of East Jackson Boulevard.
  
  • Theft was reported in the 800 block of August Street.
  • Theft was reported in the 1000 block of Old Cape Road.

Miscellaneous

  • Property damage was reported in the 300 block of South Missouri Street.
  • Property damage was reported in the 200 block of South Missouri Street.
