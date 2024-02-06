Police report 6-28-23

CAPE GIRARDEAU
Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrest does not imply guilt.
Arrest
- A warrant arrest was reported.
Thefts
- Shoplifting was reported on William Street.
- Shoplifting was reported on Shirley Drive.
- Theft and fraudulent use of a credit/debit device were reported.
- Theft was reported on Bloomfield Street.
Miscellaneous
- Failure to register motor vehicle/trailer annually with director of revenue and possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid were reported on South Kingshighway.
- Unlawful use of a weapon and shots fired were reported on William Street.
- Leaving the scene of an accident was reported.
- Property damage was reported on Harmony Street.
- Forgery and counterfeit money were reported on South Mount Auburn Road.
- Driving while revoked/suspended was reported on South Henderson Avenue.
- Unlawful use of a weapon and shots fired were reported on North Sprigg Street.
JACKSON
Jackson Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrest does not imply guilt.
DWI
- Aaron Rinehart, 21, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and possession of a controlled substance.
Thefts
- Theft was reported in the 3000 block of East Jackson Boulevard.
- Theft was reported in the 800 block of August Street.
- Theft was reported in the 1000 block of Old Cape Road.
Miscellaneous
- Property damage was reported in the 300 block of South Missouri Street.
- Property damage was reported in the 200 block of South Missouri Street.