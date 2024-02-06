Police report 6-27-23

CAPE GIRARDEAU
Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
- A warrant arrest was reported on North Kingshighway.
- A warrant arrest was reported.
- A warrant arrest and resisting/interfering with arrest for felony were reported on North Hanover Street.
- A warrant arrest was reported on North Hanover Street.
- A warrant arrest was reported on North Spanish Street.
- A warrant arrest was reported on Aspen Drive.
- A warrant arrest was reported on North Main Street.
- A warrant arrest was reported on Hawthorne Road.
- A warrant arrest was reported on Delwin Street.
Assaults
- Fourth-degree domestic assault was reported on Albert Street.
- Assault was reported on Saint Francis Drive.
- Third-degree domestic assault was reported on Hawthorne Road.