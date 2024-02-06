All sections
June 27, 2023

Police report 6-27-23

CAPE GIRARDEAU

Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

  • A warrant arrest was reported on North Kingshighway.
  • A warrant arrest was reported on North Kingshighway.
  • A warrant arrest was reported.
  • A warrant arrest and resisting/interfering with arrest for felony were reported on North Hanover Street.
  • A warrant arrest was reported on North Hanover Street.
  • A warrant arrest was reported on North Spanish Street.
  • A warrant arrest was reported.
  • A warrant arrest was reported on Aspen Drive.
  • A warrant arrest was reported on North Main Street.
  • A warrant arrest was reported on Hawthorne Road.
  • A warrant arrest was reported on Delwin Street.

Assaults

  • Fourth-degree domestic assault was reported on Albert Street.
  • Assault was reported on Saint Francis Drive.
  • Third-degree domestic assault was reported on Hawthorne Road.
DWI

  • Driving while intoxicated was reported on Broadway.

Thefts

  • Shoplifting was reported on William Street.
  • Theft and fraud were reported on North Kingshighway.
  • Second-degree burglary and theft from a building were reported on Cape LaCroix Road.
  • Second-degree theft from a motor vehicle was reported on Gordonville Road.
  • Theft was reported on South Silver Springs Road.

Miscellaneous

  • Shots fired on South Sprigg Street.
  • Failure to maintain financial responsibility/insurance, expired registration, driving while revoked/suspended, tampering with physical evidence, possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia -- amphetamine or methamphetamin were reported on South Minnesota Avenue.
  • Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia -- amphetamine or methamphetamin and possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid were reported on North Kingshighway.
  • First-degree trespassing was reported on North Frederick Street.
  • Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on North Sprigg Street.
  • Shots fired and resisting/interfering with arrest, detention or stop were reported on South Plaza Way.
  • Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on Siemers Drive.
  • Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia -- amphetamine or methamphetanin was reported on Bloomfield Street.
Police/Fire Reports

