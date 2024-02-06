Police report 6-26-22

CAPE GIRARDEAU
Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrest does not imply guilt.
Arrests
- A warrant arrest was reported.
- A warrant arrest and possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid were reported on South Ellis Street.
- A warrant arrest was reported on South Ellis Street.
Assault
- Third-degree domestic assault was reported on Oakley Drive.
DWI
- Driving while intoxicated, possession of a controlled substance and driving with revoked operator's license were reported on College Street.
Thefts
- Shoplifting was reported on William Street.
- Theft from a building was reported on North Frederick Street.
- First-degree burglary, third-degree domestic assault and second-degree property damage were reported on South Ellis Street.
- Second-degree burglary was reported on South Spring Avenue.
- theft and first-degree trespassing were reported on Whitener Street.
- Theft was reported on Themis Street.
- Theft was reported on North Frederick Street.
- Second-degree burglary was reported on Lafayette Place.
- Theft was reported on William Street.
- Second-degree burglary was reported on Lexington Avenue.
Miscellaneous
- Tampering with a vehicle was reported on Broadway.
- Leaving the scene of an accident was reported.
- Property damage was reported on North Middle Street.
- Leaving the scene of an accident was reported.
- Domestic animal at large was reported at South Henderson and Jefferson avenues.
- Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on South Mount Auburn Road.
- Resisting/interfering with arrest, detention or stop and first-degree trespassing were reported on Bloomfield Street.
- Possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid was reported on Hopper Road.
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY
Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office released the following items. Arrest does not imply guilt.
Arrests
- Mark A. Travis, 37, of Little Rock, Arkansas, was arrested on suspicion of unlawful possession of a firearm.
- Keifer G. Atwood, 28, of Jacksonville, Arkansas, was arrested on suspicion of unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid 10 grams or less.
- James. E. Daub Jr., 52, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of abuse or neglect of a child.
- Tyler C. Brown, 28, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of fourth-degree domestic assault and second-degree property damage.
- Teresa L. Baumgartner, 59, of Millersville was arrested on suspicion of tampering with physical evidence.
- Isaac E. Gonzales, 31, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of first-degree tampering.
- Christopher J. Roberts, 32, of Perryville, Missouri, was arrested on a Perry County (Missouri) warrant for failure to obey judge's orders for driving while intoxicated.