June 25, 2022

Police report 6-26-22

CAPE GIRARDEAU Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrest does not imply guilt. Arrests n A warrant arrest was reported. n A warrant arrest and possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid were reported on South Ellis Street...

CAPE GIRARDEAU

Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrest does not imply guilt.

Arrests

  • A warrant arrest was reported.
  • A warrant arrest and possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid were reported on South Ellis Street.
  • A warrant arrest was reported on South Ellis Street.

Assault

  • Third-degree domestic assault was reported on Oakley Drive.

DWI

  • Driving while intoxicated, possession of a controlled substance and driving with revoked operator's license were reported on College Street.
Thefts

  • Shoplifting was reported on William Street.
  • Theft from a building was reported on North Frederick Street.
  • First-degree burglary, third-degree domestic assault and second-degree property damage were reported on South Ellis Street.
  • Second-degree burglary was reported on South Spring Avenue.
  • theft and first-degree trespassing were reported on Whitener Street.
  • Theft was reported on Themis Street.
  • Theft was reported on North Frederick Street.
  • Second-degree burglary was reported on Lafayette Place.
  • Theft was reported on William Street.
  • Second-degree burglary was reported on Lexington Avenue.

Miscellaneous

  • Tampering with a vehicle was reported on Broadway.
  • Leaving the scene of an accident was reported.
  • Property damage was reported on North Middle Street.
  • Leaving the scene of an accident was reported.
  • Domestic animal at large was reported at South Henderson and Jefferson avenues.
  • Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on South Mount Auburn Road.
  • Resisting/interfering with arrest, detention or stop and first-degree trespassing were reported on Bloomfield Street.
  • Possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid was reported on Hopper Road.

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY

Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office released the following items. Arrest does not imply guilt.

Arrests

  • Mark A. Travis, 37, of Little Rock, Arkansas, was arrested on suspicion of unlawful possession of a firearm.
  • Keifer G. Atwood, 28, of Jacksonville, Arkansas, was arrested on suspicion of unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid 10 grams or less.
  • James. E. Daub Jr., 52, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of abuse or neglect of a child.
  • Tyler C. Brown, 28, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of fourth-degree domestic assault and second-degree property damage.
  • Teresa L. Baumgartner, 59, of Millersville was arrested on suspicion of tampering with physical evidence.
  • Isaac E. Gonzales, 31, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of first-degree tampering.
  • Christopher J. Roberts, 32, of Perryville, Missouri, was arrested on a Perry County (Missouri) warrant for failure to obey judge's orders for driving while intoxicated.
Police/Fire Reports

