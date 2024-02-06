Police report 6-25-23

CAPE GIRARDEAU
Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrest does not imply guilt.
Arrests
- A warrant arrest was reported on Bloomfield Street.
- A warrant arrest was reported on South Spring Avenue.
- A warrant arrest was reported on Whitener Street.
- A warrant arrest was reported on Independence Street.
- A warrant arrest was reported on Bloomfield Street.
Assaults
- Third-degree assault was reported on Tulip Lane.
- Third-degree assault and first-degree burglary were reported on Saint Francis Drive.
- Fourth-degree domestic assault was reported on South Benton Street.
- Third-degree domestic assault was reported on North Pind Wood Lane.
- Third-degree assault was reported on South Silver Springs Road.
Thefts
- Stealing and second-degree property damage were reported on North Kingshighway.
- Shoplifting was reported on South Plaza Way.
- Theft was reported on North Sprigg Street.
- Stealing and fraud were reported.
- Burglary and second-degree trespassing were reported on Walnut Street.
Miscellaneous
- Animal abuse/neglect was reported on North Spanish Street.
- Resisting/interfering with arrest for a felony was reported on Independence Street.
- Second-degree statutory sodomy was reported on North Pind Wood Lane.
- Trespassing was reported on South Hanover Street.
- First-degree property damage was reported on Doctors Park Drive.
- Second-degree property damage was reported on South Pacific Street.
- An unruly disturbance was reported on South Pacific Street.
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY
Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
- Mancy A. Morris III, 60, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of delivery or possession of a controlled substance at county jail.
- Shauna D. Naughton, 42, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of A controlled substance and stealing.
- Aaron L. Foote, 47, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of fourth-degree assault and attempting/disarming peace officer.
- James C. Clark, 31, of Anna, Illinois, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for second-degree domestic assault and third-degree domestic assault.
- Yasmin A. Ghafur, 60, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Probation and Parole warrant for probation violation for resisting/interfering with arrest and driving while intoxicated.
- Cody R. Dodson, 32, of Thebes, Illinois, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant for probation violating for stealing.
- Robert N. Parnell, 31, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Perry County (Missouri) warrant for forgery.
- Justin A. Harris, 46, of Jackson was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to appear for operating a motor vehicle with vision material applied to windshield/side window.
- Michael C. Cox, 51 of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to appear for failure to register motor vehicle and driving while revoked.