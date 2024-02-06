All sections
June 24, 2023

Police report 6-25-23

CAPE GIRARDEAU Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrest does not imply guilt. Arrests n A warrant arrest was reported on Bloomfield Street. n A warrant arrest was reported on South Spring Avenue. n A warrant arrest was reported on Whitener Street...

CAPE GIRARDEAU

Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrest does not imply guilt.

Arrests

  • A warrant arrest was reported on Bloomfield Street.
  • A warrant arrest was reported on South Spring Avenue.
  • A warrant arrest was reported on Whitener Street.
  • A warrant arrest was reported on Independence Street.
  • A warrant arrest was reported on Bloomfield Street.

Assaults

  • Third-degree assault was reported on Tulip Lane.
  • Third-degree assault and first-degree burglary were reported on Saint Francis Drive.
  • Fourth-degree domestic assault was reported on South Benton Street.
  • Third-degree domestic assault was reported on North Pind Wood Lane.
  • Third-degree assault was reported on South Silver Springs Road.

Thefts

  • Stealing and second-degree property damage were reported on North Kingshighway.
  • Shoplifting was reported on South Plaza Way.
  • Theft was reported on North Sprigg Street.
  • Stealing and fraud were reported.
  • Burglary and second-degree trespassing were reported on Walnut Street.

Miscellaneous

  • Animal abuse/neglect was reported on North Spanish Street.
  • Resisting/interfering with arrest for a felony was reported on Independence Street.
  • Second-degree statutory sodomy was reported on North Pind Wood Lane.
  • Trespassing was reported on South Hanover Street.
  • First-degree property damage was reported on Doctors Park Drive.
  • Second-degree property damage was reported on South Pacific Street.
  • An unruly disturbance was reported on South Pacific Street.

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY

Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

  • Mancy A. Morris III, 60, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of delivery or possession of a controlled substance at county jail.
  • Shauna D. Naughton, 42, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of A controlled substance and stealing.
  • Aaron L. Foote, 47, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of fourth-degree assault and attempting/disarming peace officer.
  • James C. Clark, 31, of Anna, Illinois, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for second-degree domestic assault and third-degree domestic assault.
  • Yasmin A. Ghafur, 60, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Probation and Parole warrant for probation violation for resisting/interfering with arrest and driving while intoxicated.
  • Cody R. Dodson, 32, of Thebes, Illinois, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant for probation violating for stealing.
  • Robert N. Parnell, 31, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Perry County (Missouri) warrant for forgery.
  • Justin A. Harris, 46, of Jackson was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to appear for operating a motor vehicle with vision material applied to windshield/side window.
  • Michael C. Cox, 51 of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to appear for failure to register motor vehicle and driving while revoked.
Police/Fire Reports

