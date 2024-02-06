Police report 6-20-23

Resisting/interfering with arrest, detention or stop and first-degree trespassing were reported on Saint Francis Drive.

Resisting/interfering with arrest, detention or stop and first-degree trespassing were reported on Saint Francis Drive.

Theft of a motor vehicle/watercraft/aircraft was reported on Sheridan Drive.

Theft of a motor vehicle/watercraft/aircraft was reported on Sheridan Drive.

Theft and fraudulent use of credit/debit device were reported.

Theft and fraudulent use of credit/debit device were reported.

Second-degree burglary and theft from a building were reported on Copper Drive.

Second-degree burglary and theft from a building were reported on Copper Drive.

Miscellaneous

Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on Westwood Drive.

Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on Westwood Drive.

Leaving the scene of an accident was reported.

Leaving the scene of an accident was reported.

Resisting/interfering with arrest for a felony was reported on Bloomfield Street.

Resisting/interfering with arrest for a felony was reported on Bloomfield Street.

Resisting/interfering with arrest, detention or stop, first-degree harassment and unlawful use of a weapon while intoxicated were reported on Whitener Street.

Resisting/interfering with arrest, detention or stop, first-degree harassment and unlawful use of a weapon while intoxicated were reported on Whitener Street.

Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on Lexington Avenue.

Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on Lexington Avenue.

Unlawful possession of a firearm and failure to register motor vehicle/trailer annually with director of revenue were reported on Independence Street.

Unlawful possession of a firearm and failure to register motor vehicle/trailer annually with director of revenue were reported on Independence Street.

Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on Bloomfield Road.

Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on Bloomfield Road.

Possession of controlled substance was reported on South Silver Springs Road.

Possession of controlled substance was reported on South Silver Springs Road.

Ex parte or full-order protection violation was reported.

Ex parte or full-order protection violation was reported.

Unlawful possession of a firearm was reported on William Street.

Unlawful possession of a firearm was reported on William Street.

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY

Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

Laura J. Hogeland, 47, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau Police Department warrant for animal limit and a Scott City warrant for failure to appear for traffic offense.

Veronica N. Spencer, 38, of Jackson was arrested on two Cape Girardeau County warrants for failure to appear for second-degree burglary and failure to appear for receiving stolen property.

Loren D. Childers, 25, of Advance, Missouri, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to appear for second-degree burglary and second-degree property damage.

Jacob L. Cripps, 27, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Scott City Police Department warrant for failure to appear for driving while revoked.

Jody R. Burton, 54, of Advance, Missouri, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to appear for second-degree tampering with utility meter.

Daveon C. Burtin, 27, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for probation violation for fourth-degree assault.

Britni K. Massey, 43, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for probation violation for stealing.

Christian G. Knotts, 18, of Jackson was arrested on a Bollinger County, Missouri, warrant for first-degree assault, armed criminal action and first-degree robbery.

Andrew J. Campbell, 30, of Twinfall, Idaho, was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance.

Rebecca S. Graziano, 56, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of hindering prosecution.

Jon B. Graziano, 62, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of second-degree trafficking and three counts of unlawful use of a weapon.

Antony M. Graziano, 30, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of second-degree trafficking, hindering prosecution, three counts of unlawful use of weapons and three counts of unlawful possession of a firearm.

Rebekah N. Boomer, 37, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to appear for driving while revoked.