June 20, 2023

Police report 6-20-23

CAPE GIRARDEAU

Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

  • A warrant arrest was reported on Aspen Drive.
  • A warrant arrest was reported.
  • A warrant arrest was reported on South Ellis Street.
  • A warrant arrest was reported on Lexington Avenue.
  • A warrant arrest was reported on Bloomfield Road.

Assaults

  • First-degree assault or attempted assault/causing serious injury on special victim and unlawful use of a weapon, shooting at/from motor vehicle at person, motor vehicle or building were reported on Whitener Street.
  • Third-degree assault of a special victim and resisting/interfering with arrest, detention or stop were reported on Broadway.
  • Assault was reported on South Middle Street.
  • Shoplifting was reported on William Street.

Thefts

  • Second-degree burglary and theft from a building were reported on Copper Drive.
  • Shoplifting was reported on North Sprigg street.
  • Theft and fraudulent use of credit/debit device were reported.
  • Shoplifting was reported on South Mount Auburn Road.
  • Theft of a motor vehicle/watercraft/aircraft was reported on Sheridan Drive.
  • Resisting/interfering with arrest, detention or stop and first-degree trespassing were reported on Saint Francis Drive.

Miscellaneous

  • Unlawful possession of a firearm was reported on William Street.
  • Ex parte or full-order protection violation was reported.
  • Possession of controlled substance was reported on South Silver Springs Road.
  • Fraud was reported.
  • Domestic disturbance was reported on North Henderson Avenue.
  • A sex offense was reported.
  • Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on Bloomfield Road.
  • Domestic disturbance was reported on Bellevue Street.
  • Unlawful possession of a firearm and failure to register motor vehicle/trailer annually with director of revenue were reported on Independence Street.
  • Involuntary commitment was reported on North Sprigg Street.
  • Fraud was reported.
  • Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on Lexington Avenue.
  • Resisting/interfering with arrest, detention or stop, first-degree harassment and unlawful use of a weapon while intoxicated were reported on Whitener Street.
  • Resisting/interfering with arrest for a felony was reported on Bloomfield Street.
  • Leaving the scene of an accident was reported.
  • Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on Westwood Drive.

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY

Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

  • Laura J. Hogeland, 47, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau Police Department warrant for animal limit and a Scott City warrant for failure to appear for traffic offense.
  • Veronica N. Spencer, 38, of Jackson was arrested on two Cape Girardeau County warrants for failure to appear for second-degree burglary and failure to appear for receiving stolen property.
  • Loren D. Childers, 25, of Advance, Missouri, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to appear for second-degree burglary and second-degree property damage.
  • Jacob L. Cripps, 27, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Scott City Police Department warrant for failure to appear for driving while revoked.
  • Jody R. Burton, 54, of Advance, Missouri, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to appear for second-degree tampering with utility meter.
  • Daveon C. Burtin, 27, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for probation violation for fourth-degree assault.
  • Britni K. Massey, 43, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for probation violation for stealing.
  • Christian G. Knotts, 18, of Jackson was arrested on a Bollinger County, Missouri, warrant for first-degree assault, armed criminal action and first-degree robbery.
  • Andrew J. Campbell, 30, of Twinfall, Idaho, was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance.
  • Rebecca S. Graziano, 56, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of hindering prosecution.
  • Jon B. Graziano, 62, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of second-degree trafficking and three counts of unlawful use of a weapon.
  • Antony M. Graziano, 30, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of second-degree trafficking, hindering prosecution, three counts of unlawful use of weapons and three counts of unlawful possession of a firearm.
  • Rebekah N. Boomer, 37, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to appear for driving while revoked.
  • Carrie L. Worley, 41, no address given, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to appear for stealing and a Cape Girardeau warrant for giving false information to an officer and first-degree trespassing.
Story Tags
Police/Fire Reports

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

