Police report 6-19-22

CAPE GIRARDEAU
Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrest does not imply guilt.
Arrests
- A warrant arrest was reported on Fitzgerald Drive.
- A warrant arrest was reported on South Kingshighway.
- A warrant arrest was reported on North Main Street.
- A warrant arrest was reported on South Pacific Street.
Assaults
- Third-degree assault was reported on East Rodney Drive.
- First-degree assault, armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon were reported on William Street.
- Third-degree assault was reported on Lacey Street.
Thefts
- Theft was reported.
- Theft of a firearm/explosive weapon/ammonium nitrate from a vehicle was reported on Woodlawn Avenue.
- Theft from a vehicle and first-degree property damage were reported on Hackberry Street.
- Theft was reported on Siemers Drive.
- Theft from a motor vehicle was reported on Camellia Drive.
- Second-degree burglary and second-degree property damage were reported on West Cape Rock Drive.
- Theft was reported on William Street.
- Theft from a vehicle was reported on Whitener Street.
Miscellaneous
- Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on Siemers Drive.
- Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on North Kingshighway.
- Fraudulent use of a credit/debit device was reported on William Street.
- Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on Independence Street.
- Property damage was reported on Independence Street.
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY
Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office released the following items. Arrest does not imply guilt.
Arrests
- Mark W. Christisen, 45, of Delta was arrested on a Madison County warrant for a probation violation for receiving stolen property and a Probation and Parole warrant for a parole violation for burglary.
- Ronald E. Wiggins, 22, 38, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of third-degree domestic assault and resisting/interfering with arrest.
- Kaleb J. Berkbigler, 28, of Friedheim was arrested on suspicion of first-degree domestic assault, unlawful use of a weapon and third-degree domestic assault.
- Danny W. Farmer, 36, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Scott County warrant for failure to appear for possession of a controlled substance.
- Semaj B. Lumas, Jr., 32, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of driving while revoked/suspended.
- Susanna J. Johnston, 57, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for violation of ex parte.
- Clayton C. Moore, 28, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to appear for possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Rodney M. Townsend, Jr., 20, of Leadington, Missouri, was arrested on two Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to appear for operating vehicle without license and failure to appear for failure to wear seatbelt.
- Emily J. Brooks, 22, of Fredericktown, Missouri, was arrested on suspicion of unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.
- Harper D. Johnson, 26, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for a probation violation for driving while intoxicated.