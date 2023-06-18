Police report 6-18-23

Burglary, first-degree trespassing and second-degree property damage were reported on South Hanover Street.

Theft from a building and second-degree burglary were reported on Broadway.

Burglary and second-degree property damage were reported on South Sprigg Street.

Theft from a vehicle was reported on Meadowbrook Lane.

Stealing and counterfeiting were reported on South Sprigg Street.

Miscellaneous

Forgery, stealing, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance, resisting arrest/detention/stop by fleeing, creating a substantial risk of serious injury or death to any person were reported on South Mount Auburn Road.

Failure to maintain financial responsibility/insurance, expired registration and possession of a controlled substance were reported on Big Bend Road.

Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance were reported on South Sprigg Street.

Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on Hawthorne Road.

Abuse or neglect of a child was reported on Haddock Street.

Unlawful use of a weapon, shooting at/from motor vehicle at person, motor vehicle or building and property damage were reported on Whitener Street.

Driving while revoked/suspended was reported on North Ellis Street.

Tampering with physical evidence in felony prosecution and possession of a controlled substance were reported on Hickory Street.

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY

Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls.

Arrests

Laura J. Hogeland, 47, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau Police Department warrant for animal limit and a Scott City warrant for failure to appear for traffic offense.

Veronica N. Spencer, 38, of Jackson was arrested on two Cape Girardeau County warrants for failure to appear for second-degree burglary and failure to appear for receiving stolen property.

Loren D. Childers, 25, of Advance, Missouri, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to appear for second-degree burglary and second-degree property damage.

Jacob L. Cripps, 27, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Scott City Police Department warrant for failure to appear for driving while revoked.

Jody R. Burton, 54, of Advance, Missouri, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to appear for second-degree tampering with utility meter.

Daveon C. Burtin, 27, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for probation violation for fourth-degree assault.

Britni K. Massey, 43, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for probation violation for stealing.

Christian G. Knotts, 18, of Jackson was arrested on a Bollinger County, MIssouri, warrant for first-degree assault, armed criminal action and first-degree robbery.

Andrew J. Campbell, 30, of Twinfall, Idaho, was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance.

Rebecca S. Graziano, 56, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of hindering prosecution.

Jon B. Graziano, 62, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of second-degree trafficking and three counts of unlawful use of a weapon.

Antony M. Graziano, 30, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of second-degree trafficking, hindering prosecution, three counts of unlawful use of weapons and three counts of unlawful possession of a firearm.

Rebekah N. Boomer, 37, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to appear for driving while revoked.